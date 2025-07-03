7 Costco Kirkland Products Shoppers Say Are Better Than Name Brand

There are lots of great name-brand items for less at Costco, but if you really want to save money without compromising quality, Kirkland Signature is the way to go. Shoppers hail Costco’s in-warehouse brand as “better than name brand” – in fact, some items are even made by name brands exclusively for Costco. Here are 7 Costco Kirkland products shoppers say are better than name brands.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil and Other Cooking Oil

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil is among the best on the market. The highly hyped oil is sourced from olives grown organically throughout the Mediterranean region of Europe. The traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products, but there is usually a seasonal option available that customers love. “Very good olive oil. It’s worth the price and I think it should be rated higher than other well known olive oils,” one shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Green Tea

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Green Tea isn’t better than name brand, it is name brand. The authentic tea is made by Ito En, a Japanese company founded in the 1960s. “I’ve been drinking this tea for a long time now and am so glad that Costco continues to sell them. I have tried many brands and can honestly say these are by far the best – quality, taste and cost!” says one shopper.

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup

Kirkland Signature Maple Syrup, a remarkably high-quality syrup, is one of the top ten items in the warehouse. In multiple Reddit feeds, shoppers maintain that it is a fantastic deal compared to other stores. “Used to buy my organic pure maple syrup at the farmer’s market directly from the farmer. Average cost was $8 for 8oz. This product from Costco is just as good at a fraction of the price,” one shopper says. “I love this syrup – we typically drive 45 minutes one way to Costco just to get this. Great price. Great taste. And organic!” another adds.

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream

Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is regularly considered a favorite of Costco shoppers, with many maintaining it is more delicious than more expensive options. “The super premium vanilla ice cream is unbeatable,” one highly liked comment reads. The creamy ice cream is “the most delicious ice cream I’ve ever tasted. I’d heard all the hype and finally got some the other day, and boy did the hype deliver! Fan for life now,” another poster said.

Kirkland Signature Pesto

Kirkland Signature Pesto is “hands down” as “good as any other you’d find at the supermarket” states a fan. They adds that “ctually better because it’s not shelf stable, so no preservatives” and “a larger quantity” for a cheaper price. Another claims that the jaw of mashed basil is “a deal and very versatile. Add in some cherry tomatoes and cubed fresh mozzarella to give it a little pop. Serve warm, or bring chilled to a summer potluck.” I’ve had store bought pesto in the past and hated it. But Kirkland’s is delicious,” says a third.

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries

Kirkland Signature Extra Crispy French Fries, a newer item, have become a fast favorite of shoppers, with people claiming they are better than Ore Ida. “We bought some and they’re pretty good. They remind me of the Lamb Weston hand cut freezer fries,” one shopper on Reddit confirmed. “Thicker cut and potato forward. I love them bought instead of the ore ida and won’t be going back as long as they sell them,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Coffee Organic Summit Roast K-Cup Pod

Kirkland Signature coffee is top-notch, especially the K-Cups. “Better, smoother flavor than Pike Place Roast from Starbucks, and obviously way more pods for less money. Heckuva deal!” writes a reviewer. “I decided to give this a try instead of my usual Caribou or Paul Newman and I was pleasantly surprised. Coffee has a very nice taste and is smooth. Will be buying more,” adds another.