Costco's Kirkland brand of products inspire cult-like devotion for good reason—the quality is mostly excellent, and several Kirkland Signature items can give the big name brands a run for their money. While there are many hits, there are also some misses, according to Costco members who share their experiences online. Some shoppers even have issues with Costco products that are extremely popular for the most part. Here are 11 Costco Kirkland products shoppers say they regret buying, and would never buy again.

Kirkland Dishwasher Pods

Costco members really don't like the Kirkland Signature Platinum Performance UltraShine Dishwasher Detergent Pacs ($13.99). "The Kirkland dishwasher pods are awful! I had to go back to Cascade. The Kirkland brand didn't wash well and the tabs wouldn't completely dissolve," one Redditor said. "Dishwasher tabs – makes my dishes taste like they smell. Way too strong of a scent!" another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Moisture Shampoo

Shoppers are not impressed with the Kirkland Signature Moisture Shampoo ($11.99). "Used their 'salon formula' shampoo and conditioner on my hair one time and had so much buildup on my hair, it took two uses of clarifying shampoo to get it all off," one Redditor said. "Worst product ever. After using clarifying shampoo twice, anti-dandruff shampoo for a week and still not getting the build up out I had to wash with Dr Bronners. Had to spend all the "savings" on deep conditioner to fix my hair. That stuff is just awful," said another.

Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue

Costco is famous for its toilet paper ($24.99), but members say the quality seems to change depending on location. "The toilet paper. I grew up on this stuff and it wasn't until I was at a friend's house that had Charmin when I knew [what] toilet paper should be like… In this instance it's okay to splurge," one Redditor commented.

Kirkland Signature Silver Tequila

Customers did not like the Kirkland Signature Silver Tequila. "Their tequila. It is a poorly made contract distillate that uses additives to compensate for cut corners in the manufacturing process," one member said. "Yes, the tequila tastes like what I imagine kerosene tastes like," another commented.

Kirkland Coffee and Cold Brew

Kirkland coffee beans and ready-to-drink cold brew cans ($18.99) did not score highly. "I'm far from a coffee snob, but that was literally undrinkable. I couldn't be bothered to return it and just dumped it all in my garden instead," one Costco member said.

Kirkland Laundry Pods

Some Costco shoppers are critical of the Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Laundry Detergent Pacs. "Their laundry pods are horrible and they all stick together so half the bag was ruined. Returned," one Redditor said. "They don't fully dissolve and end up leaving a giant gummy spot on your clothes/sheets. I didn't see it the first couple of uses so I dried everything…crusty leftover pods dried into my stuff. Terrible," another concurred.

Kirkland Batteries

Kirkland Signature Alkaline AA Batteries ($15.99) are hit and miss, according to unhappy shoppers. "Batteries. Every one I've bought has leaked and ruined stuff. Duracells, too. Never again," one unhappy Redditor said. "The Kirkland batteries used to be good. Not any longer, they will eventually leak and ruin your stuff. Because you will forget about them. But sometimes they just leak from being stored in a cool dry place. Buy better batteries elsewhere," another member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream

Costco members are not impressed with the canned whipped cream ($11.39). "They were out of Reddi-Whip at Thanksgiving, so we picked up the Kirkland brand. Weird taste, weird texture. Zero stars," one person commented on Reddit. "The new whipped cream is AWFUL! It tastes like wax on your tongue. Wish they would bring back the namebrand," said another.

Kirkland Protein Bars

Not everyone loves the Kirkland Signature Protein Bars ($26.49). "I actually had to stop eating them because the sugar alcohols caused some stomach issues," one Redditor said. Another agreed the texture was bad but still enjoyed them. "I know the texture is objectively bad but there's something addicting about the hard and tacky texture to me. I know I'm weird in that regard though," the commenter said.

Kirkland Organic Paprika

Kirkland Signature Organic Paprika Ground came in for some criticism for quality. "I bought a container of paprika. It is the worst. Good colour but horrible quality," one Redditor said.

Kirkland Pomegranate Juice

The Kirkland Signature Pomegranate Juice is not a hit with Costco members. "Nowhere near as good as Pom and you can't pour from the container without spilling the first few times," one customer commented. "It definitely tastes watered down and a lot more tart than I'd like it to be. POM is better. It's another miss from Kirkland," another customer said.