7 Costco Snacks That Shoppers Say Are "Better Than Name Brands"

Costco makes a huge effort to ensure the Kirkland Signature brand isn't just good, it's the best. "Costco demanded all the vendors that make the Kirkland product must meet or exceed leading brands comparable products," one Costco buyer shared on Reddit. "I used to work in a Costco buying office on the west coast and came to say the exact same thing. Costco strives to make their Kirkland product better quality than the name brand. They also take their member comments very seriously," another added. So which Kirkland Signature products do customers say are easily better than the name brands? Here are 7 Costco snacks members rave about.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Milk

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Chocolate Milk, saying it's delicious and great value for money. "KS chocolate milk. Whole another level. The formula used significantly more chocolate than any brands out there. Fairlife is the only one that comes close but still the KS one is noticeably better," one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Raisins

The Kirkland Signature Raisins, Milk Chocolate, are a must-have. "Chocolate covered raisins are better than Raisinets," one shopper said. "I used to buy them from another competitor's warehouse but the Kirkland brand is, hands-down, so much better!" another raved. "They are huge, delectable, absolutely irresistible, and addicting. I've even convinced myself that they are nutritious and "good for me" because, after all, they are raisins! Try them… You won't be disappointed!!"

Kirkland Signature Cheese, Fruit & Nut Snack Packs

The Kirkland Signature Cheese, Fruit & Nut Snack Packs are another big hit with Costco shoppers. "The Kirkland Cheese Fruit and nut things are way better than the Sargento ones," one member said. "Oh really? I will have to look into it as I eat them daily…. I am really annoyed as Sargento got rid of the version that had a little yogurt chips in it," another commented.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters

The Kirkland Signature Caramel S'mores Clusters easily give big name brands a run for their money. "Kirkland Caramel S'mores Clusters knock Fannie May's out of the water," one fan said. "Yes!!! Seriously so delicious!! I bought like 5 bags of Fannie May's before discovering the Kirkland brand. Will never go back!!" another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese

The Kirkland Signature Fresh Goat Cheese is unbeatable, shoppers say. "Kirkland goat cheese. I've only tried the plain version but omg, so good! The twin pack is a good value. I sometimes add dried herbs and a bit of salt if I'm feeling fancy. It's also amazing with a sprinkle of zaatar," one fan raved. "The goat cheese is like 25% of the reason why we have a Costco membership, you cannot beat that price!!" another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Vanilla Ice Cream

The Kirkland Signature Super Premium Vanilla Ice Cream is another must-have snack item, shoppers say. "Kirkland premium vanilla ice cream. Better than many…. Including Häagen-Dazs!" one member said. "I bought some and it tastes just like McDonald's ice cream. Been making homemade ding-dong McFlurry's for a month!" another shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8 Most Surprising Items I Found at Costco This Week

Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips

The Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips are second to none, shoppers say. "Kirkland Chocolate chips. I used to buy the Ghirardelli ones and on a whim picked up the Costco ones. I'm not going back to the other brand," one Redditor said. "They are seriously the best chocolate chip ever. I use them for chocolate fondue, chocolate pudding, brownies, cc cookies, drinking chocolate. Anything chocolate—it's my only go to!" another commented.