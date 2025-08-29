Labor Day weekend is a great time to shop, especially for major appliances and other big purchases, like mattresses and furniture. While Costco stores are closed on Labor Day, the website will be up and running with so many sensational deals. You can save thousands on appliances and several hundred on name-brand mattresses. Here are the 7 best Costco Labor Day Weekend deals to save big.

Save Up to $400 on My Favorite Avocado Organic Mattress

Costco is running an epic mattress sale for Labor Day, with some up to $700 off, while others come with Costco Shop Cards. One of my favorites, the Avocado Organic 11″ Hybrid Mattress, is originally $1,199.99, but it is $250 off this weekend for a full size, while the king is $400 off. This includes shipping and handling. “This is the 2nd organic latex mattress we’ve had over a period of about 20 years. They’re fantastic and worth the investment in a good DreamTime. Because we TRUST that Costco stands by it’s products, we did the UNthinkable: we bought it online without trying it out! Lucky for us ~ we scored!! The Avocado brand is the kind of green company we like. Their claims re this mattress were accurate. We look forward to many good dreams and naps on this firm yet yielding mattress!” a shopper writes.

A Gourmet Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice Combo Pack

Stock up on the best steaks in town. Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice Combo Pack, 11.5 Lbs. Total, 12 Large Steaks (4 Strips, 4 Filet Mignon, 4 Ribeyes) is $359.99 less $90.00, bringing the price to $269.99 through August 31. The steaks come vacuum-sealed and frozen.

A Gorgeous LG Refrigerator with French Doors

There is also a serious Labor Day appliance sale going on at Costco. I am obsessed with this LG 26 cu. ft. Smart Counter-Depth MAX French Door Refrigerator, a whopping $1,700 savings at just $1,699.99 through September 21. It also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings for up to an additional $500 if you buy more items. “I really enjoy most of the features on this model! The lighting system inside has a gradual increase in brightness, so it doesn’t blind you when you go for that late night snack, haha. There is a lot of storage within the doors, and I love the reminder the fridge gives if the door is left open…it gives you a few minutes, so it’s not obnoxious,” one shopper writes.

An LG Oven Range with a Built-In Air Fryer

Throw your air fryer away and get this LG Gas Single Smart Oven Range With Air Fry, ProBake Convection instead. The appliance is selling for $1,149.99 after a $650 savings through September 10. It also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings and includes installation. “Love the new LG Range the delivery was great,” writes a shopper.

A Gorgeous Bookcase

There are other deals to be had, including the Stefan 72″ Bookcase, $419.99 less $120 through August 31, bringing the price down to $299.99 delivered. It also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings. “Love this bookcase. It’s sturdy, beautiful, and looks amazing in my home. It was easy to put together. I followed the advice of another reviewer and purchased a ratcheting screwdriver with a hex head. Total game changer, highly recommend,” a shopper writes.

A Popular Cooling Casper Mattress

Casper Cooling Select 12″ Memory Foam Mattress, originally $549.99, is also on sale for $110 less, $439.99 including shipping and handling. The larger size is $160 off. This also qualifies for Costco Direct. “Soft Feel with Supportive Comfort,” writes a shopper. “Wonderful combination of soft feel but supportive enough for those of us who have endured back surgery. This was my first “bed in a box” placed on a platform and I will never go back. I really didn’t know how much I loved this mattress until I spent 6 days away on vacation! My sleep scores on my smartwatch prove the Casper provides a better night’s sleep in every way.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Weber Genesis II E335 Grill: Save $150

Now is the time if you have been waiting to splurge on a grill. The Weber Genesis II E335 Grill, usually $1,049.99 at Costco, is $899.99 after $150 off through September 30. It qualifies for Costco Direct savings and includes shipping. “Recently purchased this grill in warehouse for a little less than the online ‘shipped’ price. This was a much better deal than could be found at any of the big box stores,” one shopper notes. “This unit also comes with a Weber cover. Assembly was straightforward and took about 2 hours working at a steady pace, the only tools required are an included wrench and a phillips head screwdriver that you must provide. Once constructed, this grill is solid and gives confidence that it will last for years to come. The grill quickly and easily gets up to 700+ degrees with all the burners on and the lid closed. Overall, I am very impressed with this grill for its value, solid construction, and performance. Highly recommended!”