7 Best Costco Items With “Limited-Time Savings” This Week

Costco doesn’t just offer low prices year-round—the warehouse chain constantly has special offers available on a variety of different products, both private label and big name brands. Whether you’re in the market for new furniture or want to fill your freezer with quality red meat, Costco has some very impressive deals right now for those who want to strike while the iron is hot. So what should savvy shoppers keep their eye on right now? Here are seven of the best Costco items with “limited-time-savings” this week.

Kansas City Steak Variety Pack

Costco has the Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice Combo Pack (four Strips, four Filet Mignon, and four Ribeyes, 12 lbs of meat total) for $249.99 down from $359.99. “Some of the best tasting steaks I’ve ever had,” one member wrote. “Excellent!! The steaks come packed by type and arrive completely frozen. The packaging is well thought out and protects the contents. The filets are Top Quality as are the Ribeye and Strip steaks. I was surprised by the quality of the steaks. These are better than we had expected, and we will be ordering more in the future. If you love a good steak this is for you. Well worth the price.”

Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup

The Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cup 72-count is $37.99 down from $45.99. “The price per k-cup is easily the best feature of this great-tasting coffee,” one happy customer said. “Great tasting coffee and a great value . I’m a coffee snob but these are really good,” another agreed.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels 2-Ply,103 Sheets, 12-count, is on sale for $27.39 down from $32.99. “I’ve tried several different brands of paper towels over the years and I find Bounty the best. Super absorbent, the select a size is a money and environmental saver. I also use it as a cover for certain items I microwave,” one shopper said.

Greenmade 27 Gallon Storage Bin

The Greenmade 27 Gallon Storage Bin, 4-pack is on sale for $45.99 down from $49.99. “Big enough, tough enough and useful enough to organize an entire disaster of a garage,” one Costco member said. “Bought 12. Filled them, labeled them and stored them in a small shed. Perfect.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dyson Cyclone V10 Vacuum Cleaner

Get the kitchen and the rest of your home clean in a jiffy with the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($399.99 down from $499.99). “I have 2 large ragdoll cats that shed like crazy! Their hair is like cotton and stuck to my Shark rollers and wouldn’t go into the canister. Dyson V10 Animal for the win! Easy to use, and has great suction. It pulled all the hair up where we had to previously resort to the carpet rake,” one shopper said.

Thomasville Marketplace Luxury Shag Rug

The Thomasville Marketplace Luxury Shag Rug, Trellis 5’3″ x 7′, is on sale for $149.99 down from $189.99 and perfect for the kitchen. “The main reason I bought this rug was to reduce the echo in our newly renovated kitchen, and it has helped immensely! It’s so much nicer to have conversations without all the extra reverberation. The rug is soft, thick, and feels great underfoot,” one Costco member said.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Henredon Murphy Fabric Modular Sectional with Ottoman

The Henredon Murphy Fabric Modular Sectional with Ottoman is on sale for $159.99.00, down from $2,099.99. “We bought 2 of these sofas (and 3 of the matching swivel chairs) in ivory for our lake house and they are fabulous! We wanted the flexibility to use different parts in different spaces since it’s modular. Both sofas are on rugs so there is no problem with them sliding around,” one shopper said.