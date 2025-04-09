Costco isn't just a place to save money on budget goods – it also offers the best deals in town on luxury items. This month, there are many bargains on the finer things in life, Viking cutlery, imported chocolate, fresh sashimi, and even Sephora-worthy products including La Mer and Vacation Sunscreen. We did the shopping for you. Here are 13 Costco products that feel like a luxury for less this month.

Viking 15-piece German Steel Knife Block Set

Viking manufactures high-quality appliances and knives. Viking 15-piece German Steel Knife Block Set is currently a great deal at $126.99 and comes with every knife and sharpener you need. But here is some insider information: From April 14 until the 18, you can get the durable, stain-resistant, and edge retention set for just $99.99.

GRAZA Super Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

If you want to feel fancy while cooking or preparing summer salads, pick up some GRAZA Super Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil. While the oil can be pricey, Costco sells a large container for just $13.99 at Costco. "Yeah!!!! The absolute best out there," one follower commented on Costco Does It Again's post. "WOW!! Definitely going to look for this one," another added.

Sushi and Sashimi

"Sushi night just got an upgrade!" Costco Deals recently shared. "Fresh, tuna saku blocks spotted at Costco Issaquah ($21.99/lb)—perfect for homemade poke, sashimi, or sushi rolls." "Sashimi Tray at Costco! Each tray features fresh Ahi Tuna, Atlantic Salmon, and Hamachi Tuna, all with soy, ginger, and wasabi! It's delicious and $36.99/lb," added Costco Buys.

Chocovia Dubai Chocolate

Costco shoppers are obsessed with Chocovia Dubai Chocolate. "CHOCOVIA CRAZE IS HERE AT COSTCO," writes Costco Deals. "These delicious, bite-sized, pistachio-filled @chocoviachocolatier Dubai Chocolate are a must try now at Costco!" she says, adding that the gourmet chocolates are" flying off the shelves."

Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50

Vacation is my favorite sunscreen brand, and I was shocked to find that Costco is carrying it. While you can get it cheaper in the warehouse, on the website the exclusive set of two Vacation Classic Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo and an Air Freshener is just $21.99 including shipping and handling. "The World's Best-Smelling Sunscreen" literally smells so amazing that the brand bottled up the scent and sells it as a perfume. One bottle retails for $17 at other stores.

OXO Dishwashing Set

OXO products are some of the best. Currently Costco has a set that has everything needed to clean your dishes. "This incredibly useful 6-piece set features a brush, sponge, and palm brush, all of which are soap dispensing! 😍 It also includes a bottle brush and refills for the sponge & brush! This set is a dish washing game changer!! Best of all, it's just $17.99," Costco Buys reports.

Tropical Fruit Sorbet

My kids love these tropical fruit sorbets that are adorably served in a fruit shell. They are total crowd-pleasers at parties, and will instantly transform you to the tropics. "I am obsessed with these!! 😋 These frozen treats come in natural fruit shells featuring heavenly coconut, berry & grapefruit, passionate mango, and zesty pomegranate flavors! Get this 12 pack for $15.99!" Costco Buys recently shared.

"Naked" Lobster 100% Lobster Meat

If you have a special occasion coming up, considering order a six-pack of "Naked" Lobster 100% Lobster Meat, a total of 2.25 pounds of shell-free lobster meat, uncooked, frozen, and individually packaged. Currently get it for $80 off, $189.99 online including shipping.

La Mer Skincare

Why buy La Mer at a department store when you can get it at Costco for over $100 less? The 2-ounce jar costs $390 at Sephora, but Costco sells it for $279.99, or $140 an ounce. They also sell La Mer The Hydrating Infused Emulsion.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Stearns & Foster Matresses

Stearns & Foster makes some of the most posh sleeping surfaces around. But did you know you can get a less expensive version, backed by the name brand, at Costco? Kirkland Signature by Stearns & Foster mattresses are premium sleeping surfaces made by the brand at a much more affordable price point.

Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit

If you love truffles, head to Costco online. Currently, you can buy four ounces of fresh, summer truffles at Costco for $99.99, perfect for shaving into your summer pasta. Or, if you are on a budget, order up Borgo de Medici Truffle Pizza Kit, usually $29.99, but currently $5 off. The kit, made in Italy, comes with 100g Wheat Flour, 90g Black Truffle Sauce, and 8.45 oz. Black Truffle Flavored Dipping Oil and 350g Black Truffle and Tomato Sauce – almost everything needed for a gourmet feast.

Kirkland Signature Alexander Murrary & Co. Scotch

Get your favorite scotch for less at Costco. Kirkland Signature scotch is more affordable than branded versions and is even supplied by California-based distillery Alexander Murray & Co. since 2007. "Neither Total Wine nor Costco want the distillery name identified on the Scotch I supply to them. That's their policy, and I have to honor it," CEO Steven Lipp told Market Watch.

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract

Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract is one of the finest vanilla extracts, according to global chefs. It's also about half the price at Costco as Williams Sonoma – a two-pack of 8 oz. bottles is $49.99, or $25 each compared to over $90. Shelf life is three years, so feel free to stock up.