Costco is home to many products. Some are cheap, others are luxury, while a select few are more of a combination of the two. Some of my favorite items at Costco are luxurious but also make me feel like I am getting a great deal. Currently, there are so many items in this category. Here are 7 Costco products shoppers say feel “luxury for less” this month.

A Sourdough Starter Kit

Freshly baked sourdough bread is considered one of life’s simple gourmet luxuries. Nordic Ware Simply Sourdough Starter Kit, $79.99 including shipping, is new on the Costco website, and shoppers are going wild over it. “Perfect kit,” writes one. “The perfect kit to start on your journey and you know it’s quality either way the Nordic Ware brand.”

Beautiful Serving Bowls

Costco Deals shared about a gorgeous Trudeau porcelain serving set. “Love these new porcelain serving bowls at @Costco!! So pretty and perfect for the upcoming holidays! Only $17.99 for 3!” they wrote. “Just got my set this morning,” a shopper commented.

A Viral Costco Warehouse Scratching Post

The Costco Warehouse Cat Scratcher is back in stock, but not for long. Get it online for $19.99 including shipping and handling, but less in the store. “While my cats aren’t Costco card carrying members, this cat scratcher Costco Warehouse lets them enjoy the benefits. They get to peruse inside, while another feline patron hangs out on the scratchable rooftop. As those two are occupied, yet another potential feline customer gets to walk up to the food court and see what they want to order. You’d think with all this going on that everyone is occupied right? No, there’s free samples of shrimp for those free loading feline customers ready to purchase an executive membership. Buy this for your cats, and just maybe they’ll buy a pallet of cat food with a Costco membership that they bought with their own Instagram money,” writes a shopper. “Cute! Cats enjoying sitting in and on it. Stable design. Good scratching features. Highly recommend,” adds another.

A New Dubai Chocolates Product

What’s in Your Cart shared about Nutty Fruity Crunchy Pistachio Cream. “If you liked the @nuttyandfruity Dubai Chocolates then you’ll probably enjoy this new crunchy pistachio cream! I paired it with the new @laboulangeriesf Japanese Milk Bread and it’s yummy! It’s super crunchy too!” they wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Heated Socks for Winter

If you tend to get cold, 32 Degrees Rechargeable Heated Socks, $45.99, should be added to your shopping list. Each pair of socks comes with two battery packs and two charging cables.

Peets Nespresso Pods

Coffee snobs should order the new Peet’s Coffee 80ct Espresso Capsule Multi-Pack, $47.99 for 80 capsules. “​​These are fantastic. Like rich and smooth and delicious. The capsules are better packed and can easily do a single shot and a demitasse shot from one capsule- I love them,” one shopper commented.

Aura Carver Frame

The Aura Carver digital frame just landed at Costco in black or white for $99.99, and trust me: It’s a simple luxury and so much less at Costco. I have several Aura frames throughout my house and also gift them to friends and family so we can easily share photos, sending them directly to each other’s frames.