Costco Just Marked Down This Delicious Product to 97¢: 'I'll Take 12, Please"

Costco, like most other big stores, offers deals on Black Friday—but there's no need to wait until then to nab a really good discount at the warehouse chain. "Costco traditionally doesn't do Black Friday deals in the standard way," one Redditor shared. "Usually they offer the same prices for the whole month or on occasion they have a black Friday set deals that are offered for a two or three week period leading into Black Friday. No point in waiting. Buy it now. If it goes down in price in the next 90 days you can return it." Here are 6 Costco deals that are easily comparable to a Black Friday bargain.

Toom Garlic Dip

The Toom Garlic Dip has a cult-following among Costco members, and right now it's on a seriously good deal. "Toom marked down to 97¢? I'll take 12 please," one excited Redditor shared. Some shoppers recommended pairing it with the $5 rotisserie chicken for an instant shawarma-like meal. "Shred that rotisserie chicken, smear it with Toom, serve on warm pita with middle eastern pickles or any sour pickles, pickled turnips if you can find them, tomatoes, onions, parsley, sumac… you got a bomb shawarma! Have with French fries fried in olive oil and you can die happy," one member said. "As a Lebanese person raised in authentic Toum country, it is the closest thing to the real thing from back home I have tasted," amother member commented.

Samsung French Door Refrigerator

Save a whopping $1,300 with the Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center in Stainless Steel. "Only had this refrigerator for a short time but so far it is fantastic. Especially at the sale price which seems almost unbelievable for such a nice appliance," one shopper shared. "Looks great. Very sleek and doesn't stick out past the counter as much as our old fridge. Plenty of shelves and easy to organize. The beverage center is my favorite feature but the dual ice is a close second. I haven't set up the Bluetooth yet and not sure that I will. One negative, it is a fingerprint magnet. Small negative but worth mentioning. If you're considering this fridge and can get it for the $1300 off sale price I say do it. You won't regret it. Highly recommend!"

Hydro Flask Essential Hydration Set

The Hydro Flask Essential Hydration Set is on sale for $49.99. "Hydroflask has been treating us well over the years. This set is a value, with: 40 oz All Around Traveler Tumbler that has handle, lid and straw, retails $40, 32 oz Wide Mouth Bottle with top Handle, this is a classic and the best way to tote around 4 cups of much needed ice cold water! Retails $50, often goes on sale 30-40% off. In store is $50, so the easiest way to think of this is a free tumbler paying full price for a bottle. Thank you Costco," one customer wrote in the reviews.

Mikasa Nellie 3-Piece Oval Platter Set

The Mikasa Nellie 3-Piece Oval Platter Set is $47.99, down from $59.99, and shoppers love the bone china set. "Beautiful set! Perfect for serving anything! I have Mikasa Lattice pattern dishes and these pair nicely. Good sizes also," one shopper raved.

Ninja 14-in-1 Double Oven

Get $60 off the Ninja 14-in-1 Double Oven with FlexDoor, which has 14 cook functions. "It may be large, but it replaces so many items that it's a space saver and it does everything well!" one happy shopper said. "I had a toaster oven, which didn't make good toast, I had an air fryer oven combination which just took up space. I have never come across an oven that actually makes perfect toast & bagels, and this does. Last night I made chicken wings in the airfryer, while doing roasted veggies up top, and the best thing is they both came out perfectly at the same time."

KitchenAid 12-piece Non-Stick Cookware Set

Save $40 on the KitchenAid 12-piece Hard Anodized Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set ($159.99). "These pots and pans have easily become my favorite purchases! The ceramic nonstick interior makes food slide around super easily and I find myself using much less oil when I cook," one Costco member wrote. "They are also very durable and long lasting which is great considering I cook everything on these pots and pans. This set comes with everything you need and I especially love the 3 quart sauté pan that comes with a lid; It's perfect for easy dinners with easy cleanup. The value of this set is amazing and I couldn't recommend it more!"

Towle Contessina Flatware Set

Costco is selling the Towle Contessina 20-piece Flatware Set for $59.99 down from $79.99. "I love this flatware set," one shopper said. "I stumbled on this accidentally online when I was looking to upgrade some of my cookware and flatware this year. I was shocked to find this gorgeous flatware set at a great price. What impressed me the most is the pattern. It's very intricate and full of exotic flowers. I've never seen anything like it."