11 Costco Products Marked Down Right Now That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Costco already offers pretty great deals on a variety of products, but every once in a while there will be special markdowns where members can save even more money on their favorite items. From potato chips to toilet paper, chocolate chip cookies to self-watering planters, Costco deals never seem to last long, leaving customers wondering when and if their go-to snack will be marked down again. Some products have heavier markdowns than others, but they're all a total bargain. Here are 11 marked-down Costco products selling out fast.

Jackon's Kettle Cooked Sweet Potato Chips

The Jackon's Kettle Cooked Sweet Potato Chips ($4.79 down from $6.49) are a must-have, shoppers say. "I told my wife we had to stop buying these because I'll eat a massive bag every couple of days. Best sweet potato chips I've ever had!" one shopper raved. "These are a must buy for us anytime we make a trip. Love that the ingredient list is on the front of the bag. Perfect chips to go with a sandwich," another agreed.

Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia

Costco is offering the Sea Cuisine Tortilla Crusted Tilapia for just $12.86, down from $16.86.

"These are top tier! I use them to make fish tacos at home. Put some slaw together and you got yourself a nice meal," one shopper said. "These are so good. Agreed – I serve over rice or salad," another commented.

Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue

Costco shoppers love the Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue, which is currently marked down at $29.99, from $33.99. "Charmin Ultra Soft Bath Tissue is the best toilet paper I've tried, and I've tried many," one customer wrote. "Besides being very soft it is very strong. Delivery from Costco is excellent. The cost is cheaper than buying elsewhere and it always arrives quickly."

Swift Pork Belly

The boneless skinless Swift Pork Belly is $8 off and a hit with Costco members. "I've found their pork belly to be pretty good and a decent price," one Redditor said. "I like Swift brand in general. I did one about a month ago and everyone was super impressed. Did half as burnt ends and the other half as bacon."

Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Sticks

Costco shoppers rave about the Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis Original, currently marked down $14.99 from $19.99. "Absolutely one of my favorite protein snacks. These are great on the go. They are not greasy and have little to no sugar. They taste great and have a responsible amount of sodium. Highly recommend them. Convenient size to keep in my bag. They are a little pricey but everything is these days."

Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

The Kirkland Signature Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies are down $9.35 from $11.95. "Me and my kid went thru one of these in a week. I like to microwave em for like 5 secs to get the chips melty then eat with a glass of milk," one shopper shared. "It's cruel how they position the cookies/cakes right in front of the cold produce room. I exit- frozen and weak- with my berries, asparagus and mushrooms- and all I want is to be embraced by the warmth of chocolate chip cookies and tuxedo cake," another joked.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cedarcraft Self Watering Planter

The Cedarcraft Self Watering Planter is $119.00 down from $149.00. "It's good looking and well built—a simple but functional box," one shopper said. "Stable with dirt and plants installed. My husband put it together quickly. I bought two, one for hummingbird flowers and another for kitchen herbs on my upper deck. The boxes look good, add a splash of color and are perfect for otherwise unused space… I could use 2 more and line the entire front deck wall. Maybe next year!"

Scrub Mommy Variety Pack

Costco members appreciate the Scrub Mommy Variety Pack, $14.61 down from $18.11. "Some might think it's ridiculous to pay more for a regular dish sponge, but I don't think I can go back to them," one shopper said. "Mommy just lasts longer, washes better and doesn't get stinky."

Panera Bread Original Mac & Cheese

Pasta lovers rave about the Panera Bread Original Mac & Cheese, $9.70 down from $13.30. "Hoping we see a sale soon as this pic was from last July's sale, hoping history repeats itself," one Redditor posted 9 months ago. "What's your fav thing to eat this with? Mine is with ribs or some steak. It goes great with rotisserie chicken though for an easy meal."

Frito Lay Oven Baked Mix

Chip fans rejoice—the Frito Lay Oven Baked Mix is currently on offer for $17.49, down from $22.49. "The baked are so much better to me," one shopper shared. "I won't do anything but baked now." "I really enjoy all of the baked Lays except for the normal cheetos, and I swear every time I've gotten this box there's been way more than 7 of them," another said.

Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal

The high-protein, low-sugar Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Cereal ($10.52 down from $14.22) is a big hit with health-conscious Costco members. "I've been on keto for 12-13 yrs and I love this stuff," one Redditor shared. "I usually eat it out of the bag, and it's tasty enough to share with my kids. At a sale price I think this is an easy pick up. Try it, if you like it, buy more."