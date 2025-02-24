7 Costco Organic Products That Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys

One of the most appealing things about a Costco membership is the decent variety of organic goods on offer, from deli meat to multivitamins. According to the Organic Trade Association [OTA], more Americans than ever are actively seeking out organic options whenever possible. "The American organic sector is bigger than ever. U.S. sales of certified organic products are at record levels, even as inflation has pressured consumers. OTA's 2024 Organic Industry Survey reported that organic sales closed in on the $70 billion mark in 2023, a new high for organic." As always, Costco is ahead of the curve. Here are the 7 best organic Costco products members swear by.

Kirkland Multivitamin

Costco shoppers love the Kirkland Signature USDA Organic Multivitamin ($22.99 for 80). "Kirkland organic multivitamin, it's a bit pricey but it's my favorite, I've tried all of them and this one does not upset my stomach," one shopper shared. "I like this vitamin. Doesn't make me sick to my stomach, the percentage of each vitamin is not over the top, and it has good blends of organic ingredients. I haven't found them to be too large," another said.

LesserEvil Popcorn

The LesserEvil Organic Popcorn ($18.99 for 28) is a big hit with Costco members. "The Lesser Evil popcorn is organic and is so good. It makes a great, healthier snack," one said. "This isn't your ordinary store bought bag of popcorn 🍿 what sets it apart is the buttery-flavored coconut oil (no vegetable or palm oil here!) and himalayan sea salt," another member commented. "Some of the closest I've had to movie theater/fresh popped popcorn that comes prepackaged; I still think Palo holds the crown here, but this was a great deal for a huge bag, and the popcorn tastes great."

Dietz & Watson Organic Roasted Turkey Breast

Shoppers rave about the Dietz & Watson Organic Roasted Turkey Breast. "It is by far the best option. Sliced thin, lower in sodium than others, and tastes great. It's the only one I buy from Costco," one member said.

Kirkland Peanut Butter

The Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter ($12.99) is amazing, shoppers say. "Here's a Tip: As soon as you get home, turn the jar upside down on the shelf until you're ready to open and stir it (a day or so is optimal)," one helpful Redditor shared. "This makes the oil in the jar rise, so there isn't just a big pool on top of the jar. This will reduce the amount of 'splashing' that occurs, and makes it easier to incorporate since it's not all floating on top. Once you refrigerate it, you won't need to stir it again." Our tip: try the almond butter too.

Organic Blueberries

Costco shoppers love the organic blueberries. "We live on their frozen organic blueberries, I think they're less than 8 bucks for 4 pounds! They're huge berries, and so delicious and sweet," one shopper said. "The frozen blueberries are life! When they have the frozen mango I also go through tons," another agreed.

Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water

The Harmless Harvest Organic Coconut Water ($15.59 for 14) is a must-have, shoppers say. "My husband and son are OBSESSED with the Harmless Harvest Coconut Water. I bought the Kirkland brand for them to try and my husband said it tastes identical. It's $11.99 for a 6 pack (Kirkland brand, harmless harvest is $14) compared to almost $5 for a bottle of harmless harvest from the regular store," one Redditor shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

GoGo SqueeZ, Organic Applesauce

Shoppers love the GoGo SqueeZ, Organic Applesauce ($17.99 for 28). "My children absolutely love these! I love that they get a serving of fruit without anything artificial," one Costco member wrote in the reviews. "The whole family loves them!" another said.