7 Costco Items That Have Gotten 'Way More Expensive,' Say Shoppers

Costco offers competitive pricing for members who rely on the warehouse chain for both staples and special items, but even Costco isn't immune to the impact of inflation, supply chain disruption, and other issues driving grocery prices up. Shoppers have noticed some of their favorite items have gone up in price, some quite significantly, with no signs of when they might go back down again. While prices vary across the country due to different markets and suppliers, certain items seem to be more expensive across the board. Here are 7 Costco products that have quietly gone up on price recently.

Kirkland Butter

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed butter has become more expensive to stock up on. "I live very close to Costco and visit multiple times a week. Last week butter was in the $13 range and this last week it went up to around $14.68. Probably about a $1 jump," one shopper said. "Yep. NY/NJ area as well," another agreed. "I buy the KS grass fed New Zealand butter and in January the price went from $11.99 to $13.99 on the price tag, but it keeps ringing out at $9.99 🤷‍♀️," another shopper commented.

Kirkland Bottled Water

Customers noticed the Kirkland Signature Purified Drinking Water just got more expensive. "Kirkland bottled waters went from $2.99 up to $3.99, too," one Redditor shared. "Bought my first case since last year and that price jump immediately stuck out," another agreed.

Kirkland Baby Formula

Kirkland Baby Formula has gone up in price, customers say. "Just noticed that the in-warehouse price went from $26.99 to $29.99. And the online two pack went from (I believe) $56.99 to $63.99," one disappointed member shared. "I noticed the other day, I regret not stocking up more," another responded.

Kirkland Cooking Oil

The Kirkland Signature Vegetable Oil has almost doubled in price for some members. "Kirkland Cooking oil went up from $6 to around $11 last month," one shopper commented. This is clearly an issue across the nation as the price is currently $14.99 in Los Angeles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Canned Salmon

Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Pink Salmon has had a steep price hike, customers say, noticing it's significantly more expensive to buy these days. "Canned salmon went up $5 from $15 to $20," one Redditor noted.

Costco Steak

"I've seen prices being raised twice already in December for ribeye and I'm sure all other meat as well. Any idea what's going on? This is getting ridiculous," one Redditor ranted. "I'm seeing noticable higher prices for Costco Rib Eye steaks, what seemed to be around $45-$50 maybe 6+ months ago is now in the $60 range (California)," another agreed.

Kirkland Butter Croissants

Costco shoppers were appalled when the fan-favorite bakery croissants went up from $5.99 to $6.99. "It's only a dollar, but that is still a 20% increase which has been typical at Costco lately," one shopper said. "It could soften the blow if the price rises would be more gradual. On the other hand, Panera's croissants are $2.99 each, and they are probably fresher and better, but that is six times more expensive. I have found the only way to buy 12 croissants is to put 5 in a freezer bag and freeze them, 5 in a freezer bag in the refrigerator, and 2 get eaten first. The toaster oven is a very effective way to warm them up."