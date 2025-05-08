 Skip to content

7 Costco Meats That Shoppers Say Are Better Than the Butcher

Shoppers say these high-quality Costco meats taste better than what they get from the butcher.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on May 8, 2025 | 7:30 AM

There are many great things to buy at Costco, from freshly baked breads and desserts to rotisserie chicken. However, one of the most beloved departments is the meat section. You can find some of the best cuts of meat for a fraction of the price of other stores, and shoppers say that many are better in quality than your local butcher. Here are 7 Costco meats that shoppers say are better than the butcher's.

Kirkland Signature USDA Prime 85/15 Organic Ground Beef

Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Beef, 85% Lean
Shutterstock

One of the top and most truly versatile items in the Costco meat department that I always keep on hand is Kirkland Signature USDA Prime 85/15 Organic Ground Beef. "We always get it, it's really good," one Redditor agrees. "This is the best ground beef I've had," another adds. "It's great for burgers and chili," another says.

Ribeye With the Cap On

Costco Ribeye
Costco

If you are going to buy Ribeye at Costco, make sure it has the cap on it. According to butchers, it is the best buy at the warehouse. "The cap is literally the best part of a ribeye," said u/ars2x. "You're paying more to have them remove the most tender and delicious piece of the entire steak. Hard pass." Another commenter, u/cropguru357, chimed in, "The cap is arguably the best part of the cow. There's no way I'm buying just the eye."

New York Strip Steak

New York Strip Steak
Costco

Costco sells New York Strip for significantly less than other stores. Every time I go, I stock up on the steak, which is about half the price per pound as Whole Foods and even juicier and delicious. "I get all my beef from Costco exclusively. I love ribeyes but lately I have been eating NY strip and  making tri-tip sandwiches," one Redditor notes.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Beef Chuck Roast

Costco Beef Chuck Roast
Costco

Beef chuck is a bulk-friendly cut that gets high praise for flavor and value. "Chuck roast, hands down. Grab a bottle of Bachan's sauce while you're at Costco too. Put those two things + some onions in an instant pot or slow cooker & have delicious pulled beef for tacos, rice bowls, whatever your heart desires. I have even used it for stir fry the next day with frozen veggies and whatever carb you want," one writes.

Flank Steak

Costco Flank Steak
Costco

Lots of shoppers swear by the flank steak in the two pack. "Easy to marinade, grill for 8 minutes total, feeds a bunch," one writes. "This is my go-to. It's usually cheaper than my local groceries and I use it for a LOT of meals. Steak tacos? Yup. Beef stroganoff? Sho'nuf. Just by itself, seasoned and seared well? Sign me up!" says another.

Boneless Pork Loin Chops or Pork Tenderloin

Costco Boneless Pork Loin Chops
Costco

Costco's thick-cut pork loin chops come in large packs and win points for being easy to portion and freeze.

"The thick cut pork chops are a steal," writes one shopper. Another maintains that the tenderloin cut is not to be skipped. "Pork tenderloin—delicious, versatile, and an incredible value," they say.

Shabu Shabu Sirloin

Costco Shabu Shabu Sirloin
Costco

Shabu Shabu sirloin is another surprising crowd-pleaser. "They have these in the east coast. Perfect for shabu shabu or cheese steaks," one person writes. "I buy this every time I see it. Marinate it in a good marinade and it cooks up super quick," another says. "Perfect for bulgogi," another says.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Supply Shortage

    15 Products That May Vanish by Summer

  • Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shopping, Member Club, Member Card, Meat Packaging as Background

    7 Costco Meats Better Than the Butcher

  • 7 Best Costco Items With Extra Savings Ending This Week

    7 Best Costco Deals With Extra Savings

  • happy woman eating plain yogurt, part of weight loss program

    13 Yogurt Brands Nutritionists Trust

  • 7 Healthiest Peanut Butter Brands on the Planet, Ranked

    7 Healthiest Peanut Butter Brands Out There

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.