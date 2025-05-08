There are many great things to buy at Costco, from freshly baked breads and desserts to rotisserie chicken. However, one of the most beloved departments is the meat section. You can find some of the best cuts of meat for a fraction of the price of other stores, and shoppers say that many are better in quality than your local butcher. Here are 7 Costco meats that shoppers say are better than the butcher's.

Kirkland Signature USDA Prime 85/15 Organic Ground Beef

One of the top and most truly versatile items in the Costco meat department that I always keep on hand is Kirkland Signature USDA Prime 85/15 Organic Ground Beef. "We always get it, it's really good," one Redditor agrees. "This is the best ground beef I've had," another adds. "It's great for burgers and chili," another says.

Ribeye With the Cap On

If you are going to buy Ribeye at Costco, make sure it has the cap on it. According to butchers, it is the best buy at the warehouse. "The cap is literally the best part of a ribeye," said u/ars2x. "You're paying more to have them remove the most tender and delicious piece of the entire steak. Hard pass." Another commenter, u/cropguru357, chimed in, "The cap is arguably the best part of the cow. There's no way I'm buying just the eye."

New York Strip Steak

Costco sells New York Strip for significantly less than other stores. Every time I go, I stock up on the steak, which is about half the price per pound as Whole Foods and even juicier and delicious. "I get all my beef from Costco exclusively. I love ribeyes but lately I have been eating NY strip and making tri-tip sandwiches," one Redditor notes.

Beef Chuck Roast

Beef chuck is a bulk-friendly cut that gets high praise for flavor and value. "Chuck roast, hands down. Grab a bottle of Bachan's sauce while you're at Costco too. Put those two things + some onions in an instant pot or slow cooker & have delicious pulled beef for tacos, rice bowls, whatever your heart desires. I have even used it for stir fry the next day with frozen veggies and whatever carb you want," one writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Flank Steak

Lots of shoppers swear by the flank steak in the two pack. "Easy to marinade, grill for 8 minutes total, feeds a bunch," one writes. "This is my go-to. It's usually cheaper than my local groceries and I use it for a LOT of meals. Steak tacos? Yup. Beef stroganoff? Sho'nuf. Just by itself, seasoned and seared well? Sign me up!" says another.

Boneless Pork Loin Chops or Pork Tenderloin

Costco's thick-cut pork loin chops come in large packs and win points for being easy to portion and freeze.

"The thick cut pork chops are a steal," writes one shopper. Another maintains that the tenderloin cut is not to be skipped. "Pork tenderloin—delicious, versatile, and an incredible value," they say.

Shabu Shabu Sirloin

Shabu Shabu sirloin is another surprising crowd-pleaser. "They have these in the east coast. Perfect for shabu shabu or cheese steaks," one person writes. "I buy this every time I see it. Marinate it in a good marinade and it cooks up super quick," another says. "Perfect for bulgogi," another says.