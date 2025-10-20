What are Costco shoppers buying this month? There is an entire section of the Costco website devoted to “Member Favorites,” items that repeat customers can’t get enough of. This month’s most popular items include gift cards to save money on rides and food, pantry must-haves, and other money-saving household essentials. Here are the 11 best Costco Member Favorites flying off shelves this month.

Uber Gift Cards

The $100 Uber Gift Cards (two $50 cards) are one of Costco’s best gift card deals. The cards can be used for Uber transportation or ordering food on the Uber Eats app. Get it for $79.99, a $20 savings, or $40 per card.

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature Chunk Chicken Breast is another warehouse favorite. The package, with six cans of the warehouse’s trademark canned chicken, can be used to make chicken salad, quesadillas, soups, and casseroles. “Thank you, Costco, for continuing to carry this product! Living in a rural area, our selection of good canned meats is slim. I use a lot of the KS canned chicken in casseroles, sandwiches, chicken salad, enchiladas, etc. It truly is ALL white meat…so many of the stores tout all white chicken, but when you open their cans, the contents leave a lot to be desired. Not so with Costco’s KS brand. Quality is excellent. Thank you, Costco, for a terrific product! Thanks, too, for keeping it available for home delivery.”

Kirkland Signature Wipes

Kirkland Signature wipes are a favorite of parents. “Currently using Kirkland wipes and diapers with my baby and they’re better than anything else we tried,” one says. “Same, on baby 2. We only buy Kirkland diapers and wipes now. So few blowouts,” another agrees. “I’ve been a nanny for over 10 years and have had multiple nanny kids use Kirkland brand diapers and wipes- they’re great! The wipes are very gentle and friendly to sensitive or eczema prone skin and the diapers fit well and can hold a long nap in without leaking,” a third says.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels have over 35,000 reviews on the Costco website, and are a member favorite. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” writes a shopper.

Fairlife Nutrition Plan Chocolate Protein Shakes

Fairlife Nutrition Plan chocolate shakes are a must-buy protein shake, with each bottle delivering 30 grams of protein with just 150 calories. They taste like your average chocolate milk, so kids love them. Costco offers the best deal on them, and I have compared prices everywhere.

Kirkland Signature Applesauce Pouches

Kirkland Signature Applesauce are a favorite of kids and adults. “Great value and super taste,” writes a shopper. “Just not for kids, super flavor, texture, portability, value and quality in a convenient pouch. Makes for a great pick-me up when training in the handcycle for a boost of carbs and natural sugars. My 3 year old granddaughter loves her pouch apple sauces as well, all day every day and these in particular. Highly recommend these for anyone of any age.”

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a pantry must-buy. “The quality is superb and I’m just a bit more hopeful that it’s not adulterated counterfeit crap like so many other seemingly reputable brands are,” one shopper says.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides are another customer go-to.The warehouse offers a great deal on a 1.5-pound container of the unflavored variety of gluten, dairy, and soy-free collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jelly Belly Jelly Beans

A CashNetUSA study determined that Jelly Belly Jelly Beans are one of the best deals in the store, 44.3% cheaper than other stores. “Jelly Belly jelly beans are the best! The beans are small and each bean packs a burst of flavor! Such a wonderful variety of flavors and they are described on the back of the bag according to color. My favorite way to eat them is to put a little handful in a little dish and eat them one at a time to savor each flavor! Costco’s price is much lower than other sellers!” writes a shopper.

Chosen Foods Avocado Oil

Costco Deals shared that my favorite cooking oil, and that of many other members, is now at Costco. “Say hello to your new kitchen MVP, @ChosenFoods Organic Avocado Oil (1L)! 📍Available now at @Costco warehouses in the Midwest & Texas region! Plus don’t forget about Chosen Foods 100% pure avocado oil spray and mayo at Costco as well! 🥑 100% Pure Organic Avocado Oil with good fats from avocados ✅ USDA Certified Organic + Non-GMO ✨ Neutral flavor that lets your food shine 🔥 500°F Smoke Point = perfect for high-heat cooking 🧑🏽‍🍳 Super versatile → sauté, grill, fry, bake, roast, or drizzle!”

Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon

Another KS item to put in your cart? Kirkland Signature Organic Ground Saigon Cinnamon, 10.7 oz., 2-count. “Darker and slightly richer-tasting than the non-organic Kirkland cinnamon. Both are delicious!” writes a shopper.