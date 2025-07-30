11 Best Costco Exclusive Member-Only Offers This Week

Costco has some great deals right now through the NEXT program, where shoppers can use their membership to get exclusive deals from third-party suppliers. So how does it work? Select a Costco Next supplier, sign in with your Costco.com account or your first name, last name, and Costco membership number. Then choose the ‘Visit Supplier’ button, which will take you directly to that supplier’s website. The third party supplier will also be responsible for shipping. So what should members be on the look out for this week? Here are 11 of the best member-only offers to take advantage of right now.

Fishwife Sardines with Preserved Lemon

Costco shoppers can get the Fishwife Sardines with Preserved Lemon for $9.99. Hand-packed in Galicia, Spain with single-origin extra virgin olive oil, these sardines have something of a cult following. “Meaty, firm, delicious. Light lemon flavor; one strip of preserved lemon in the tin. I would buy these again. Sopped the remaining sauce up with some leftover baguette,” one fan said.

Brami Fusilli Pasta

The Brami Fusilli Pasta ($3.19) is such a convenient item to keep on hand—each pack contains 21g of protein and tastes amazing. I pair it with the Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto for a quick, easy weeknight meal the kids love. The Brami Chili and Lime Lupini Beans are also fantastic.

RELATED: 11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury



Yo Mama’s Red Sauces

Costco shoppers can get $2 OFF Yo Mama’s Red Sauces in addition to exclusive member-only savings from July 24 to August 3. The Yo Mama’s Basil Tomato Sauce is a bestselling item and currently on sale for $5.99 down from $7.99. “Crafted with care, all of Yo Mama’s tomato sauce creations are made in small batches from garden-fresh, ripe tomatoes, and the purest ingredients Mama can find,” the company says.

Fit Crunch Protein Bars

A pack of the fan-favorite Fit Crunch Protein Bars (Milk & Cookies) is $17.99. “Put it on a plate and put it in the microwave for 16 seconds, thank me later,” one Redditor recommended. “I’m telling you when I microwave them I sit there licking my fingers like a child.”

Caraway 20-Piece Ultimate Ceramic Set

Costco members can get 20% off the Caraway 20-Piece Ultimate Ceramic Set in addition to member-only savings from July 24 to August 3. “Our Ultimate Ceramic Set has all you need, and then some, for healthy home cooking. This 20-piece set is made with our non-toxic, non-stick ceramic coating and is engineered to cover all your home cooking needs,” the company says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

YumEarth Organic Duo Pop

Costco shoppers can get a bag of the YumEarth Organic Duo Pops for $10.99. “Double the fun and treat yourself to New Duo Pops – a fruity, candy-coated lollipop with a chewy, candy-filled center. This nostalgic treat bursts with flavor while being free from the top 9 allergens,” the company says.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Asher’s Milk Chocolate Potato Chips

Asher’s Milk Chocolate Potato Chips ($14.99) are the perfect sweet and salty snack. “Asher’s is so delicious – I love these!” one fan said. “I haven’t had something like this since the 90s,” another commented.

Carfagna’s Pizza Sauce

Carfagna’s Pizza Sauce ($9.99) is another fan-favorite item highly-rated by shoppers. This rich red sauce is made of just a handful of ingredients: crushed tomatoes, water, fresh onions, olive oil, non-GMO cane sugar, salt, fresh parsley, fresh basil, fresh garlic, black pepper, and citric acid. “The only jarred sauce we’ll buy,” one said. “Wait till you try their ‘pootenesca’,” another recommended.

Fortessa Dragonfly Flatware Set

The Fortessa Dragonfly Flatware 20-Piece Set is on sale for $69.99 down from $99.99. “Dramatic proportions and elongated handles transform this everyday flatware into functional art. The collection is expertly crafted from 18/10 stainless steel, with sculpted, well-balanced handles and droplet-shaped spoons that add modern flair,” the company says.

Dearform Halloween Critter Closed Back Slipper

These Dearform Adult Halloween Critter Closed Back Slippers ($14.99 down from $14.99) are so cute, and available in four different colors. Halloween is barely two months away and these are sure to sell out fast. “Uncage the cozy with these charming critter closed backs! Complete with supersoft lining alongside our classic memory foam insoles, these machine-washable slippers are as comfy as they are cute,” the company says.

Butter London Nail and Beauty Kit

Butter London is one of my favorite nail brands, and this Best of Butter London 24-Piece Bestselling Nail and Beauty Kit doesn’t disappoint. The kit is on sale for $139.99 down from $199.99. Perfect for a gift or just to add to your collection!