5 Costco Items I Always Buy to Save Me Serious Money

I won't deny my love for Costco. Since I was a kid, I have been a proud warehouse member, saving thousands of dollars. Now that I'm a mom, I use my membership more than ever, buying everything from meat and produce to specialty soda. I toss a few items in my cart during every shopping trip, which saves me hundreds of dollars a year. Here are five items I always buy at Costco that save me big bucks.

Eggs

Eggs are a total no-brainer at Costco, evidenced by the fact that when the price of eggs goes up, Costco is the first to sell out of them. I opt for organic brown eggs, which are always delicious with rich yolks, and cost more than the regular white variety.

Meat

My kids love steak, and so do I. However, whenever I head to the butcher at my local Whole Foods, I gasp at the prices of New York Strip, which are way over $20 a pound. The USDA Choice is usually around $12.99 a pound at my store so you can get four steaks for a little over $50. I usually cook one or two and freeze the others for future steak nights.

Rao's Marinara and Classico Sauce

Rao's is the top pasta sauce according to most people. "Other jarred sauces aren't worth even having. Raos is terrific," one Redditor says. "It's the only jarred sauce for me," another agreed. I always pick it up at Costco, where it's significantly less than other stores. You also can't go wrong with Classico, which sometimes goes on major sale and can cost as little as $2 a jar. My kids also love this sauce, which is a little sweeter because of the added sugar.

Coffee

I am an avid coffee drinker and coffee snob. If you want to drink coffee shop-worthy beverages, you need a high-end espresso machine, so I invested in a Jura S8, which you can buy on the Costco website. The fully automatic gadget grinds beans and makes your favorite drinks, from an old-school cup of coffee to espresso shots and lattes. Then, I buy bags of beans. My go-to is Lavanza, which comes in a 2.2-pound bag and is a better value than other grocery stores.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Healthy Sodas

Costco sells many different drinks. I have shifted from traditional soft drinks to healthier, lower-sugar alternatives for my family. I am obsessed with the new probiotic Slice soda, sold in a lemon-lime and orange variety pack at Costco, and also with Poppi, which comes in a few variety pack options. Both cost about half the price per can at Costco compared to Whole Foods, so I always stock my beverage fridge during shopping trips.