Costco Just Dropped a Wild New Chocolate Dessert

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Costco just dropped a new dessert item in the bakery and fans are going absolutely wild. Introducing the Mini Beignets Filled With Chocolate Hazelnut (item #1970320 for the Costco members who want to hunt it down immediately), $9.99 for 22 beignets.

One observant Costco shopper spotted the new treat in their local Eastvale, CA, warehouse and kindly shared it on Reddit so everyone else can get excited too. “They are absolutely amazing. Light and pillowy with basically Nutella inside. Today was the launch day. They’re testing them in Los Angeles and Bay Area regions,” one member shared. “They were selling these in Mexico Costco when I visited and hands down the best thing. Still haven’t seen them in Houston Costco though :(,” another commented.

Even Costco employees seem caught off guard by the launch of these delicious new items. “As a Costco bakery employee who’s never seen these, I’m in awe and I seriously hope my region gets these I’d be soooo happy to package these holy moly,” one said. “First Apple fritter donut holes and now this?!? Sigh get the insulin ready,” another shopper commented (there are endless jokes about diets being overhauled and waistlines expanding because of the beignets).

As one Redditor mentioned, the Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites have also caused a ruckus amongst dessert-loving Costco members. “On my second box. These are great. Fun dessert, nuke a handful in the microwave for 10 or so seconds until warm and then add a scoop of Kirkland vanilla ice cream on top,” one shopper said about the Bites. “They were very good. We don’t buy them anymore because they were that good,” another admitted.

What the Beignets and Donut Bites seem to have in common (aside from being yummy, of course) is that they’re so good people find them pretty much addictive. “Just tried them today and they were A-mazing!!! My friend bought a box and the family almost ate the entire container in a day,” one Costco shopper said about the Gen Bake.

New treats aren’t just hitting the bakery—the food court also got a recent addition customers are thrilled about. One eagle-eyed shopper spotted new ice cream sundaes available alongside the usual food court options. “New U.S. Food Court Item: Caramel Brownie Sundae (Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream, Salted Caramel Sauce, & Brownie Bites) – $2.99 (may not be available in all warehouses yet, please reply if and where you’ve seen it),” they said via a Reddit post, sharing a picture of the ice creams on the menu.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“I loved it. The brownie bites are fudgy and the caramel sauce isn’t overly sweet. 10/10. A comparable sundae at Dairy Queen would be at least $7 or $8,” one shopper said about the Caramel Brownie Sundae. It’s definitely the time of year for a little indulgence, so enjoy!