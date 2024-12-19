Costco Shoppers Share #1 Hack For Scoring Meat at a Major Discount

Costco's meat selection is already widely praised for its great quality and extreme affordability. But insiders recently shared a special hack that can help you score Costco meat at even more of a steal—and all you need is a keen eye and a bit of luck.

According to shopper reports, it's fairly common for Costco's meat department to accidentally mislabel packages but still put them out on the floor for sale. Depending on the type of error, those lucky enough to discover these packages can potentially score massive discounts on meat.

The #1 Best Costco Hack To Save Money on Steak

Earlier this month, for example, a Costco shopper took to Reddit to report finding a pack of what appeared to be ribeye steaks accidentally mislabeled as eye-of-round-roast—a more affordable cut. The pack of marbled beef was selling for just $21.97, which is significantly less pricey than what you'll usually pay for Costco ribeye. (A 5.26-pound package of the steaks is currently selling for $86.11 online near me in central New Jersey, though prices may vary and are typically lower in warehouses versus online.)

"That's a steal on ribeyes," one shopper commented on the Reddit post.

Last year, another Costco shopper discovered a massive rack of beef ribs erroneously priced at just four cents. Costco ended up honoring the $0.04 price tag despite the obvious labeling error, the shopper wrote on Reddit.

I Tried 6 Costco Steaks & Only One Cut Is Truly Amazing for Its Price

"You guys have me scouring the entire meat section when I go now," a Redditor responded to the post.

The meat aisles aren't the only places where you might be able to find discounted food. Shoppers have also spotted insanely cheap packs of lobster tails labeled as crab, two-cent bags of scallops, and super cheap deli meals.

Costco Shoppers Say a Popular Steak Has Plummeted In Quality

Customers, of course, may need a bit of luck in order to find these mislabeled gems. It's also not guaranteed that every Costco employee will honor an inaccurate price label. But considering how many shoppers have successfully found and purchased mislabeled foods in the past, it's worth keeping an eye out for these potential savings opportunities during future Costco runs.

This isn't the only trick Costco shoppers have discovered for saving money on meat. Another hack that's been making its rounds on the internet requires you to purchase massive slabs of beef and slice them up at home rather than opting for pre-cut steaks. You'll have to pay more upfront for the meat, but you'll end up saving money in the long run because the price per pound is cheaper for large slabs of beef.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e