If you are curious about what is happening at your local Costco warehouse, check your email. Yesterday, I just got my weekly “Featured Items” newsletter from Costco, which showcases the newest products, best deals, and highlights of the week. Note that prices shown are for in-warehouse only. Select items may be available online, as well as others on Instacart. However, prices will be slightly higher. Pricing may also vary by location in Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, and may not be available in your local warehouse. Here are the 11 best new Costco deals just announced for this week.

Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef for Stew

Fall officially kicks of soup and stew season. Costco has you covered with a “Hot Buy” item. Get Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef for Stew for just $7.99/ lb.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Farmed Steelhead Fillet

There is also an “Enhanced Savings” product in the meat department for fish eaters. Kirkland Signature Fresh Farmed Steelhead Fillet is $5 off from 9/15/25 – 9/21/25.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta

Over in the deli section, pick up a pack of Kirkland Signature Chicken Alfredo with Penne Pasta, just $4.49/ lb. “I love the Alfredo penne. It’s made with Parmesan cheese, garlic, cream and butter. A lot of prepared Alfredo is not made with real ingredients. It tastes homemade and they don’t skimp on the chicken,” one shopper explains.

Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars

Looking for a new dessert item? Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars are a new item in the bakery. The box of 32 desserts is just $19.99. “New! These are SO soft and delicious! Love!!” Costco Hot Finds shared in a post over the weekend, revealing that it comes with “Brookies, Brownies, and Macaroons!”

PopCorners Popped Corn Snacks

If you are on the market for a new snack item, PopCorners Popped Corn Snacks Variety Pack, 1 oz, 30-Count, is $3.20 off now through 10/5/25.

Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps

Another snack on sale? Snack Factory Organic Original Pretzel Crisps, 28 oz, are $2.50 off now through 9/28/25.

Organic Apples Galas

It’s apple season! Take advantage of “Enhanced Savings” on a 3-pound bag of Organic Gala Apples, $1 off the bag through 9/21/25.

Mocha Crunch Bar Cake

Another popular dessert heating up the Costco bakery is a new item all the influencers are talking about: Mocha Crunch Bar Cake. Get it for $18.99. “Ohh, this one’s new in the Costco bakery!” Costco Hot Finds shared about the new Mocha Crunch Bar Cake. “The crunch is what made it better,” commented a shopper. “This one is good 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” added another shopper. ” So good,” a third chimed in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Wire Edge Ribbon

No, it’s not too early to start stocking up on holiday items, including wrapping paper and ribbons. Get 50 yards of the legendary Kirkland Signature Wire Edge Ribbon for $1.50 off through 10/5/25.

Kirkland Signature Chicken Jerky Dog Treat

Fido will love a brand new item in the pet department. Kirkland Signature Chicken Jerky Dog Treat, 48 oz, is $4 off through 9/21/25.

Oral-B iO Complete Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush and Heads

If you need a new electric toothbrush, the Oral-B iO Complete Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush 2-pack is $20 off through 9/21/25. And, don’t forget replacement heads. Nine Oral-B iO Deep Clean Replacement Toothbrush Head pack is also on sale, $11 off.