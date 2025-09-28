I love Costco in the fall. As soon as the temperature drops, my cravings for autumn comfort foods start. Savory soups, slow-cooked meats, and sweet treats, mostly apple and pumpkin varieties, suddenly appear in my dreams. Costco to the rescue. This week, the Costco bakery and other dessert-centric aisles of the store started filling up with my favorite fall desserts. Here are the 7 best new Costco items for sweet tooths.

Dessert Bars, Including Brookies, Brownies, and Macaroons

Boookies, brownies, and macaroons are now being sold in the Costco bakery as a Dessert Bars set. “Check out this beautiful variety dessert platter at Costco right now for $19.99 (32 squares) ! It’s super heavy, and I bet these are delicious🧡🧡🧡 perfect for your next party,” Costco So Obsessed shared. “I just bought this today! This looks incredible,” a shopper commented.

Japanese Strawberry Sponge Cake

Costco Buys shared about Japanese Strawberry Sponge Cake. “This delicious dessert can be enjoyed frozen right out of the box, or thawed for a smooth creamier version! 🤤 You get just about 28oz. for only $19.99!” they wrote. “Soooo good!!!” confirmed a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury



Pumpkin Cheesecake

A Costco favorite, Pumpkin Cheesecake, is back this year. Shoppers are going wild over the new and improved version. “This pumpkin cheesecake with whipped topping looks so good. There’s graham cracker crust and a pumpkin whipped topping $21.99,” writes Costco So Obsessed. “Got it for my Grandma’s Birthday this past weekend and everyone loved it!”

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites

I can’t stop eating Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites. The donut holes are so delicious and have little chunks of apple in them. “Apple fritter doughnut holes.. these things ought to be illegal. so good. crumble up two, microwave for 15 seconds. throw them in a bowl with some vanilla ice cream, cover with caramel sauce,” one person shared on Reddit.

Dubai Style Lindt Chocolates

Costco just got in Dubai Style Lindt Chocolates. ​​”It’s still Dubai chocolate season $16.99!!! 💚🤎 are you over it or here for it?” wrote Costco So Obseseed. “Ummmm yessss please,” commented a shopper. “Yumm!! I bet these are good,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Caramel Apple Strudel Bites

Other shoppers are losing their minds about Caramel Apple Strudel Bites, now $8.99 for 12 in the bakery. “New, and good! Relatively decent ingredient list and conveniently sized portions. As with most bakery items, they’ll likely be even better with a quick visit to the air fryer,” a shopper wrote on Reddit.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Pumpkin Pie

And of course, the Costco bakery famous Pumpkin Pie is also back. Costco Buys shared that the holiday treat “is BACK at Costco! A classic fall favorite…and STILL an incredible deal at Costco! 🍂 Only $5.99 for 3.6lbs! #costco #pumpkinpie #dessert,” they wrote.