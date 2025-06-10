 Skip to content

7 New Costco Foods Shoppers Say Are "So Good and So Easy"

Shoppers say these new frozen and deli items are quick to prep and full of flavor.
Published on June 10, 2025

I have a confession to make: I am a lazy cook. I shouldn’t be too hard on myself. As a single mom with a full-time job writing about food, a big house to take care of with two dogs and a cat, I don’t have a lot of time leftover to play around in the kitchen. However, my kids believe that I’m a gourmet chef, in part thanks to Costco. The warehouse has always been my secret weapon in terms of delicious but easy to make meals, and I’m not the only one. Here are seven new Costco foods shoppers say are “so good and so easy” that you should buy ASAP.

Sheet Pan Vegetables

Costco Sheet Pan Vegetables
Costco

Why waste time and money buying lots of different fresh veggies, peeling them, and chopping them up when you can pick up a bag of Sheet Pan Vegetables in the Costco freezer section? “I love these sheet pan vegetables as a vegetarian. They go with everything—pasta, rice, quinoa, or even just on their own. They’re easy to pop in the air fryer—cook for 15 minutes and they’re ready to go. You can sprinkle some salt if you’d like. A must-try!” writes one Redditor.

Puravida Fire Roasted Veggies

PuraVida Fire Roasted Primavera Mistura
Costco

Puravida Fire Roasted Veggies are another alternative if your warehouse doesn’t have the Sheet Pan Veggies in stock yet. “Pricy but so convenient for a side dish. Similar cooking time issue on that to what I’m reading here though, the brussel sprout halves take a bit longer than the rest but usually no more than like 6-7m total in my air fryer,” another shopper suggests.

Red’s Egg’Wich Turkey Sausage

Red's Turkey Sausage Egg'wich
Costco

Red’s Egg’Wich Turkey Sausage is recommended by another Redditor as an easy and delicious gluten-free breakfast. The egg sandiches include sage-infused turkey sausage, fluffy scrambled eggs and a mouth-watering trio of white cheddar, pepper jack and mozzarella cheese. No bread included!

Birria Beef Taco Kit

Costco Birria Beef Taco 8-count with Spanish Rice and Consomme
Costco

Costco’s taco sets are no brainer’s for Taco Tuesday, tasting like they are straight from a local taco shop. The Birria Beef Taco Kit just landed in stores, and influencers and other shoppers are losing their minds over it. The kit comes with enough for eight tacos and includes Spanish rice and consommé, all for $6.49 per pound. “I absolutely love birria tacos and this new kit at Costco did not disappoint!” Costco Hot Finds wrote. “My mouth is WATERING!! I need to try these! I hope we get them at our warehouse!!!” one shopper commented.

Broccoli Salad with Walnuts and Dressing

Costco Broccoli Salad with Walnuts and Dressing
Copyright costcohotfinds/Instagram

Premade salads can get wilted and soggy, which is why I am a fan of these ready to assemble kits, including the new Broccoli Salad with Walnuts and Dressing in the deli section. It includes broccoli, kale, cabbage, poppyseed dressing, asiago cheese, walnuts, and dried cranberries, all for $6.49 per pound. “Absolutely love! New broccoli poppyseed salad at Costco!” Costco Hot Finds shared. “This salad is amazing! I hope it’s not just seasonal,” one follower added. “PERFECT side for BBQ!!! Yummmm!” another said.

Laoban Beef Pho Soup Dumplings

Laoban Beef Pho Soup Dumplings
Laoban

Dumplings always make an easy meal. If you live in the Bay Area, make sure to pick up a bag of Laoban Beef Pho Soup Dumplings, a new addition to the warehouse. Developed by Laoban co-founder and Michelin-awarded chef Tim Ma in their DC dumpling shop especially for Costco, it is the brand’s first Southeast Asian-inspired dumpling. “These are filled with rich pho broth, Angus beef, and Thai basil! Over 40 dumplings per bag, ready in just 10 minutes — perfect for weeknight dinners!” writes Costco Buys

Four Meat Pizza Take and Bake Roman Style Pinsa

Costco Four Meat Pizza Take and Bake Roman Style Pinsa
Copyright costcohotfinds/Instagram

Costco’s Roman Style Pinsa was a much-embraced addition to the warehouse’s take-and-bake pizza offerings. They have just added a Four-Meat Pizza Take and Bake Roman Style Pinsa for $14.99, and it is delicious. “Costco just dropped a 4 meat version of their pinsa pizza!” Costco Hot Finds writes. It comes with pepperoni, sausage, sorpressata, and Italian meatballs. “Wow, that looks delicious!!” one shopper exclaimed. “Great, now I’m hungry,” another added. “It’s so delicious,” confirmed a shopper. Another salivated over the “crispy edges.”

