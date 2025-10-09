If you haven’t made it to your local Costco this month (or onto the website for that matter!) you are missing out. There are many new and exciting products hitting the store. From seasonal food and beverages to the latest Kirkland Signature clothes, you are missing out if you aren’t shopping the new arrivals section at Costco right now. Here are the 11 best Costco items in the “What’s New” section this October.

Stonewall Kitchen Holiday 4-Box Gift Tower

Costco is already starting to get in holiday gifts, like this gourmet Stonewall Kitchen Holiday 4-Box Gift Tower. It comes with nearly 8.5 pounds of delicious treats for $89.99, including a 37 oz. Blueberry Breakfast Box, 26.5 oz. Cheese Pairing Collection, 45.5 oz. Italian Dinner, and 25.75 oz. Pepper Jelly Collection.

Jack Link’s Duos Beef Jerky, Mango and Jalapeño

If you live in a beef jerky household but are divided on flavors, pick up a bag of Jack Link’s Duos Beef Jerky, Mango and Jalapeño, and get three bags of duo flavors Mango and Jalapeño.

Nature’s Garden Probiotic Lemon & Berry Trail Mixers

Nature’s Garden Probiotic Lemon & Berry Trail Mixers, 1oz, 24-count, is another new item. It comes with 12 bags of probiotic-packed trail mix flavors, each Kosher and Non-GMO.

Reese’s Dipped Graham Bears, Chocolate and Peanut Butter

Shoppers are wild over Reese’s Dipped Graham Bears, Chocolate and Peanut Butter, 24 oz, which they say are better than the animal cracker version. “Phenomenal. Please, Costco, never stop carrying these,” writes one. “Costco – the animal cracker ones were a bust. These were phenomenal. Please keep them forever.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dot’s Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists, Variety Pack

Another hit in the snack department? Dot’s Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists, Variety Pack comes with 32 bags of Seasoned Pretzel Twists, including Original, Parmesan Garlic, and Honey Mustard. “Love the variety. Great flavor options. I put these in the snack bags for my son’s team and the kids loved them. Also great for a quick grab and go,” writes a shopper.

Bakery Bling Thanksgiving Cookie Kit Bundle

Decorate (and then eat) holiday cookies with this adorable Bakery Bling Thanksgiving Cookie Kit Bundle, 2-pack. It has enough cookies to make 16 pre-baked cookies, including icing, glittery sugar, and candy.

Hot Wheels Barbie RC Convertible Car with 2 Barbie Dolls

Get a head start on holiday shopping. Costco has the highly anticipated Hot Wheels Barbie RC Convertible Car with 2 Barbie Dolls, which is $46.99 online, including shipping and handling. It comes with a car and two dolls.

Greenworks 80V 22″ Snow Blower

You might not want to think about snow blowers right now, but by the time you need to, they will all be sold out. This Greenworks 80V 22″ Snow Blower (2) 4.0Ah Batteries & Dual Port Charger $899.99 will make clearing the driveway and walkways easy. It has a 22″ clearing width and 13″ clearing depth, efficiently handling heavy snowfall, and an auto battery switchover ensuring continuous operation, as it comes with two batteries.

Slatkin + Co Scentworx Holiday 12 Days of Scent Advent Candle Calendar

Advent calendars are also coming fast. This Slatkin + Co Scentworx Holiday 12 Days of Scent Advent Candle Calendar, $34.99, includes 12 holiday-themed and scented candles, burning up to six hours each.

GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set

A new set of pots and pans is on my wishlist this season. GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set, just $299.99, is a steal. It comes with five matching pans, three lids, cream, grey, or taupe.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper, a perfect dupe for the UGG version, is now in the warehouse. “Costco Dupe alert!!! 🚨 the ‘other brands’ are over $100 for the same style!! and I’m so excited!! I bought these last year and loved the quality!! FYI these sell out fast!! Such a great price too perfect for the fall!!” Costco New Deals wrote. You can also order them online for $31.99, buy three, get $10 off