7 Costco Items With New Lower Prices This Week

In addition to their already unbeatable prices and current sales, Costco regularly lowers prices of popular items without you even knowing it. If you go onto the Costco website, there is a tab you probably never noticed: New Lower Prices. Click on it, and it will reveal the items that recently got even more affordable. Here are 7 items with new lower prices this week.

Samsung 50″ Class – The Frame Series

Interior designers and influencers are about with The Frame Series, the Samsung television which basically doubles as art. Costco recently lowered the price of the Samsung 50″ Class – The Frame Series – 4K UHD QLED LCD TV, which includes an Allstate 3-Year Protection Plan Bundle Included For 5 Years of Total Coverage and an Art Store one year subscription ($50 value). Get it for $849.99 including shipping and handling.

Blackstone Grill

Looking for a new grill just in time for grilling season? The Blackstone 36 in. Griddle with Hinged Hood, Front Shelf and Soft Cover is now only $459.99. It comes with a front shelf with tool hooks, integrated x-braced hood, and weather-resistant soft cover.

AirPods Max (USB-C)

Get AirPods Max (USB-C) for just $529.99, $20 less than the Apple Store. The over-the-ear headphones feature all the latest and greatest technology, enabling you to listen to your favorite tunes and podcast with professional-level acoustic quality. Choose from two colors: Midnight and Starlight.

Motrin IB Ibuprofen Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer

I always buy my over-the-counter drugs at Costco, including pain medication. The warehouse just lowered the price on the 300-count bottle of Motrin IB Ibuprofen Pain Reliever/Fever Reducer (NSAID) Caplets. Each coated caplet offers 200 mg of ibuprofen. Get the bottle for $23.99 online, though it may be less expensive in the warehouse.

Sisley Paris Night Cream With Collagen and Woodmallow

Skip your regular trip to the department store beauty counter and stock up on your favorite Sisley Paris products at Costco, several of which have gotten cheaper. Sisley Paris Night Cream With Collagen and Woodmallow, 1.6 fl oz is $148.99, but only while supplies last.

Taurus 2-piece Leather Set – Sofa and Chair

If you are on the market for a new sofa set, Costco recently reduced the price of a popular leather option. The Taurus 2-piece Leather Set, which comes with a sofa and chair in a gorgeous, light brown leather, is now $2,999.99 including shipping and handling. The mid-century modern chic pair is perfect for a living room upgrade.

GE 21.3 cu. ft. Garage Ready Upright Freezer with Glass Shelves

With the price of meat going up, you should consider investing in a standalone freezer and stocking up now. The GE 21.3 cu. ft. Garage Ready Upright Freezer with Glass Shelves was recently reduced in price and also marked down with a temporary $120 off deal until June 4. Get the garage ready freezer for $979.99. It also qualifies for Costco Direct Savings, so you will save more if you order more.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e