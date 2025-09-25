Snackers, rejoice! This week, so many delicious snacks have landed at your local warehouse. Shoppers, including Redditors and Instagram influencers, have shared about the latest and greatest sweet-and-savory munchies that have arrived in the store’s aisles. Here are the 7 best new Costco snacks hitting shelves this week.

Pretzel Braids Served on Airplanes

Stellar Pretzel Braids, $9.99, is a new snack that is getting lots of attention on Reddit, with many pointing out that they are the same Maui onion-seasoned pretzels served on airplanes. “I’m so happy that my warehouse has these in stock,” writes one shopper. “They are delicious,” adds another.

Sweet and Spicy Protein Chips

“Wilde-Protein Chips. So Good,” writes a shopper. “These are like a spicy bbq flavored chicken chip. Yes, it’s chicken and delicious.” While many love the Korean Sweet & Spicy flavor, other shoppers mentioned others they enjoy. “Yeah these chips in general are amazing but I haven’t had this flavor. Low key sleeper flavor is the chicken and waffles,” one says.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Pickle Flavored Crisps

Costco So Obsessed shared DJ&A Pickle-Licious Crispy Pickled Flavoured Cucumber Crisps now at select Costcos nationwide. “Infused with a mouthwatering balance of zesty vinegar, subtle sweetness, and a hint of dill, this plant-based delight is crafted for true pickle lovers!” they write. The pickles are made from real cucumbers with no artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives.

Graham Bears Covered in Reese’s

Costco Buys shared about Reese’s Dipped Graham Bears. “Graham cracker bears coated in Reese’s peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate…seriously irresistible! 😋 Just $8.89!” she wrote. “I wish I had never tried these. They’re so good and I’m super addicted now. They’re so addictive I wouldn’t be surprised if the Sackler family is responsible for them,” a shopper commented.

Mango Rice Crisps

“Must have snack is Back at Costco! Meet your new crunchy obsession: Volupta Mango Rice Crisps,” writes Costco Deals. “Why you’ll love them: Made with REAL dried mango & juicy pieces.lLight, crispy & delicious. Gluten-free, with no preservatives, flavorings, or colorants. Simple, wholesome ingredient. A snack that’s fruity, crispy, and perfect for anytime munching!” Lots of shoppers praised them. “Fam Favorite!!” wrote one.

New Zero Sugar Meat Sticks

If you live in the Bay Area, pick up a bag of Bavarian Meats Snack Sticks, “bold, smoky flavor with GREAT TASTE. ZERO SUGAR,” Costco Deals writes. “Packed with protein for the perfect on-the-go fuel. Find them now at select California Bay Area Costco Warehouses — but only for a limited time, so stock up while you can!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Matcha and Chocolate Cookies

Matcha & Chocolate Sandwich Cookies are all the rage. “I am just finishing up the box now. They are each individually wrapped. I do like them. It’s a very soft cream in the middle (i.e. not a stiff filling like oreos),” writes a Redditor.