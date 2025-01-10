7 New Costco Locations Are Opening Soon—Is Your City on the List?

Costco is continuing its nationwide expansion with the launch of six new stores in March 2025 and one in April 2025, as part of their plan to open 29 new locations in the 2025 fiscal year. 10 of those will be outside the U.S., according to CEO Ron Vachris. Here's where the new stores are set to open:

Brentwood, CA

Genesee County, MI

Highland, CA

Prosper, TX

Sharon, MA

Weatherford, TX

Costco is also opening a warehouse in Stuart, Florida, on April 25, although the company hasn't listed the new location on its website yet. "As long as everything continues to go as planned, we'll be hosting our grand opening of the Stuart location on April 25th," Tom Cosgriff, project manager for M&M Realty Partners, tells WPTV. "We're extremely excited that the community will finally get to enjoy the value of Costco's great savings, outstanding products, affordable gas and excellent employment opportunities."

The company hiked its membership fees in September 2024 from $60 to $65, the first increase in seven years—but Costco membership numbers continue to go up. "As consumers across income levels continue to prioritize value, Costco is benefiting from robust membership growth and is generating additional revenue from the recent membership fee increase," Sky Canaves, principal analyst for retail and ecommerce at eMarketer, told USA TODAY.

During the company's recent earnings call on December 12, 2024, Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip noted that more customers than ever are cooking at home, which is driving grocery sales. "I think in terms of overall what we're seeing with the member on food and grocery, I would say that we are seeing what we think is a little bit of a shift from food away from home to food at home, and that's certainly reflected in strong meat and produce sales that we've seen in our own business," he said. "And we are seeing, I think, a little bit even more of a trend that we've talked about in prior quarters of bifurcation with the members where we have high-quality premium cuts they're selling well. But we're also seeing a gravitation toward those lower price-per-pound items across categories like poultry, cuts of beef, and pork as well."

Costco sales are steady and strong, with net sales for the first quarter increased 7.5 percent, to $60.99 billion from $56.72 billion last year, the company says. The third-largest retailer in the world, the warehouse chain currently operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 109 in Canada, 41 in Mexico, 36 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 19 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, two in France, and one each in Iceland, New Zealand and Sweden. The U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia also have e-commerce sites available.