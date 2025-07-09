7 Costco Recalls You Need to Check Right Now

There are a number of reasons products get recalled, ranging from food being contaminated with ingredients that aren’t supposed to be in them to products malfunctioning, with the potential to cause harm. It’s essential to stay on top of the latest recalls, and nobody understands this more than Costco. The warehouse has an entire section on its website listing products sold at its stores that have been recalled. Here are 7 Costco recalls you need to check out right now.

Topo Chico Mineral Water Carbonated

241 cases of Topo Chico Mineral Water Carbonated 16.9 fl oz (500mL) bottles were recalled by the Coca-Cola Company, of Atlanta, GA, because of potential contamination with Pseudomonas. They were sold in select locations in Texas and Louisiana (Item #1439351) between May 20 and 29th. “No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported in connection with this product,” they said. “Consumers who have purchased the recalled mineral water are urged not to consume it. The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.”

Fresh & Ready Foods Sandwiches, Snacks, and Salads

In May 2025, Costco voluntarily recalled some Fresh & Ready Foods products due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall included sandwiches, snacks, and salads. They were sold at Costco and other retailers between April 28 and May 11, 2025, with a “use-by” date of May 11, 2025, in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington Business Centers only. The FDA discovered the issue during a site inspection when they found traces of Listeria on a piece of equipment. As of May 13, 2025, no illnesses had been reported about the recall, but as of May 14, 2025, 10 people had been hospitalized with listeria infections after eating the recalled items.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler

If you bought an Igloo 90 Qt Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler (Item #1356922) at Costco between January 2020 and 2025, you should pay attention. The voluntary recall was issued since the tow handle can pinch consumers’ fingertips.

Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer

If you bought a Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer (Item #2297950 and #3297950) between May 2019 and May 2021, stop using it. Consumer reported the lids can be opened while the machine is pressurized, resulting in severe burn injuries from hot contents.

Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu

Costco’s over-the-counter medication is generally a hit at the warehouse. However, specific codes of Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu sold at select locations in the Midwest and Southeast between October 30, 2024, and November 30, 2024, have been recalled. The recall was due to “potential foreign material” contamination.

BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells

BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells sold at Costco were part of a recall earlier this year that involved approximately 3.8 million Bowflex Selecttech 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall because the weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter

The Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter (Item #1567456) was recalled on March 20. “The folding mechanism can fail and cause the handlebars or stem to fold while the scooter is in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers,” says the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.