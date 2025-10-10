7 Costco Products Shoppers Say Aren’t Worth It This Month

As a longtime Costco shopper and someone who writes about the warehouse daily for a living, I can give you a long list of what to buy on your next shopping trip. However, even I can admit that not every item sold at the store is stellar. In fact, several sound good in theory, but are not worth going home with. Here are 7 Costco products that sound good but aren’t worth it this month.

Those Freezer Section Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts always sound good to me in the fall, crisped with bacon and sweetened with maple syrup or something like that. However, I don’t recommend the frozen Brussels Sprouts at Costco. I bought these once, and instantly regretted it after I tossed the first bag in the air fryer. And, in true Costco fashion, I was stuck with so many bags. One Redditor maintains “Taste like hairspray,” while another notes they are “AWFUL” – in all caps.

The “Slimy” Bagged Rotisserie Chicken Breast Meat

The Rotisserie Chicken Breast Meat sold in the bag can also be tempting. You might think: “Oh, this will be easier to add to chicken salad and soups.” I wanted it to be like the breast meat from a rotisserie chicken, but instead it was rubbery and slimy. “OMG that was legit the WORSE thing I’ve ever tasted! Weird texture and flavor. I felt as thought the chicken tasted like cat food,” one shopper agrees on Reddit.

RELATED: 11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury



The Sushi

I refuse to recommend sushi unless you spot a sushi counter at your store. “Their sushi is possibly the worse i’ve ever had. It is below gas station grade. The rice was both gummy in parts and hard in others. The only good thing I can say about it was surprisingly didn’t make me violently ill. I understand that some warehouses now have a sushi counter, which might be better, but the stuff I had was terrible,” writes a Redditor. “This. I literally spit it out and threw it all in the garbage. God bless them but: no,” agreed another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Batteries

Kirkland Signature makes lots of great products. According to shoppers, batteries aren’t one of them. They usually one of the top mentions in almost every Reddit feed about Costco items to avoid with people complaining they don’t work well and even leak. “I refuse to buy batteries at costco anymore. They always leak after a year or two even when they say they are good for 10 years. No other duracell batteries i’ve purchased anywhere else leak like the costco batteries,” one Redditor writes. “Good – I’m not the only person. I’ve had a package of batteries leak before they were opened,” another added

Kirkland Laundry Pods

Another KS product shoppers aren’t wild over? Kirkland Signature Laundry Pods. “They don’t dissolve well at all and keep staining my clothes blue!” one says. “I don’t like them either. Thankfully, I don’t have the blue problem but nothing ever felt clean, and always felt filmy. I was so disappointed!” another chimed in.

Kirkland Signature Sliced Turkey

Shoppers highly recommend Dietz & Watson and Columbus deli meats sold in the store’s deli section. However, many complain that the Kirkland Signature sliced turkey 3-pack should be avoided. “It’s slimey and tastes gross. I thought it was bad but have seen other people complain about it and I think it’s just how it comes,” one shopper maintains. “The turkey is not just wet. It’s drippy and too thick. Not worth buying,” another agrees.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Kirkland Signature Frozen Chicken Bakes

While the food court Chicken Bakes are legendary, don’t bother trying to recreate the deliciousness at home with the Kirkland Signature freezer section version. “Their frozen chicken bakes! They are AWFUL! I used to love going to Costco and enjoying a freshly baked chicken bake. After trying their frozen ones it gave me a bad taste and completely turned me off from their fresh ones too,” one complains. “The frozen ones can’t hold the food court ones napkins. They’re smaller and taste different,” another agrees.