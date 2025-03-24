11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Costco is a great place to shop for super cheap and frugal finds. However, the warehouse also boasts an impressive selection of high-end items that are secretly affordable. From gourmet foods that you would usually find at specialty stores to name-brand clothing, sunglasses, and shoes, you can find amazing deals hidden at your local store and even the Costco website. Here are our top picks of 11 high-end Costco products that are secretly affordable.

GRAZA Super Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil

If you know, you know: GRAZA Super Sizzle Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a delicacy. I like to drizzle the chef-endorsed oil on everything, and it's totally great for cooking with as well, as it was made out of the super stable Picual olive. Get a large container for just $13.99 at Costco. "Yeah!!!! The absolute best out there," one follower commented on Costco Does It Again's post. "WOW!! Definitely going to look for this one," another added.

Bottega Veneta Cat Eye Sunglassses

Before you spend hundreds of dollars on sunglasses at a department store, hit up Costco online. I found this designer pair of Bottega Veneta (style number BV1079SK) from the brand's Minimalist Collection for $116.99. Over at Saks Fifth Avenue, where they are currently on sale for $311, they are described as "tonal frames" with a "cat-eye silhouette."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nike Crewneck Sweatshirts

Now is the time to stock up on Nike gear. Some warehouses are carrying Nike Crewneck Sweatshirts! "Always a good day when I spot Nike at Costco! This men's sweatshirt comes in three colors in sizes S-XXL…plus they're a GREAT deal at just $32.99," Costco Finds writes.

Chocovia Dubai Chocolate

Chocovia Dubai Chocolate is all the rage with Costco shoppers. "CHOCOVIA CRAZE IS HERE AT COSTCO," writes Costco Deals. "These delicious, bite-sized, pistachio-filled @chocoviachocolatier Dubai Chocolate are a must try now at Costco!" she says, adding that they are" flying off the shelves."

Shirakiku Carbonated Ramune

My kids are obsessed with Shirakiku Carbonated Ramune, which they order at our favorite Asian restaurants. They are now at Costco, and shoppers are getting excited. "Now you can get a 12-pack variety box at Costco for only $13.99! Available in over 250 stores nationwide," writes Costco Deals. The box comes with original, strawberry, and melon and lychee. The fun part? To drink you have to remove the marble plunger, place it on top of the bottle, and push down the marble.

Tory Burch Flats

Get Tory Burch designer flats at limited Costco locations. Costco Does It Again found the designer shoes for $159.99 at the Prosper, Texas, location. "Costco knows their demographic," one person commented. The same shoes retail for $228 on the Tory Burch website.

All Occasion Greeting Cards

Several years ago, my mother turned me onto Costco's all-occasion cards, and I stock up on them whenever I spot them. Averaging out to around 0.47 per card, the homemade-looking designs look like they are worth $5 a pop. "One of my all time favorites! I will never pass on the all occasion cards at Costco!" one person commented. "My toxic trait is not being able to give them away cuz they are so cute!!!" added another.

Santiago Two-Person Sauna

If you have been debating transforming a space in your home into a sauna, now is the time. The 2 person Sauna by Santiago is currently selling for $1799.99. "I need a sauna.. just where exactly to put this in my Manhattan apt idk," wrote one shopper. "I️ need this," added another.

PurpleRenew Mattress

Purple mattresses are some of the most comfortable I have tested. You aren't going to find a better deal on the brand's trademark GelFlex Grid sleeping surfaces than at Costco. "Prepare to never want to leave bed again when you feel the comfort this mattress delivers. Setup couldn't be easier and the GelFlex Grid is unlike anything you've slept on before — we can promise you that," writes Costco Does It Again. At my local warehouse, I spotted a Queen size for $899 and $1099 for King.

Legos

As the mother of a Lego-obsessed kid, I can personally attest to how expensive Lego sets are. Luckily, Costco regularly gets in some of the most popular sets, and they are a fraction of the regular retail price. Check the Costco website for the current offerings, or head to your local store.

Tineco iFloor 3 Ultra Cordless Wet Dry Hard Floor Vaccum

Just in time for spring cleaning, Costco is selling the highly rated Tineco iFloor 3 Ultra Cordless Wet Dry Hard Floor Vacuum, "a must have for a deep clean floor!" says Costco Deals. The cordless gadget offers up to 25 minutes of non-stop deep cleaning, vacuuming and mopping simultaneously. Get it for $249.99 online or less in-warehouse.