7 Best Costco Ready-to-Eat Meals That'll Have You Eating in Minutes

Costco sells a lot of cooking staples, from some of the best raw meats and produce to spices and cooking oils. However, sometimes we don't have time to cook a meal from scratch, and Costco understands this. The warehouse also sells tons of ready-to-eat meals, perfect for those mornings, afternoons, and nights when we need to eat something but can't waste time in the kitchen. Here are 7 ready-to-eat Costco groceries that mean you never have to cook.

Mush Overnight Oats

Overnight oats are consistently endorsed by health experts as a filling morning breakfast. "A fridge staple!" Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds says about Mush Overnight Oats, "always stocked in my fridge." Currently, they are on promo at all Costco stores nationwide through 3/30, "so you know I'm stocking up! Plus, they added Apple Cinnamon to the variety pack!"

Sarnegie Deli Pastrami and Corned Beef

Carnegie Deli recently launched its first-ever Pastrami and Corned Beef Combo Pack exclusively in stores at select Costco locations across the northeast. Each package includes ready-to-eat and heat pre-sliced corned beef, cured and simmered until juicy and tender, and the deli's signature New York Pastrami, brined, seasoned, and smoked using a secret family recipe. The 1.5 lb pack sells for $17.99 and will be available at 50 Costco locations across CT, DC, MD, ME, NJ, NY, and PA.

Kevin's Natural Foods

Costco carries a variety of Kevin's Natural Foods heat-and-serve meals, which are regularly endorsed by health and fitness influencers, including Zoe Ziegler, who likes the Cilantro Lime Chicken. "Five minutes in the microwave. One serving size is only 160 calories and 20 grams of protein."

Costco Just Made a Huge Food Court Change and Fans Are Losing It

Kirkland Signature Beef Pot Roast

Craving some comfort food? "Grab bold flavor combinations and high-quality meats with this Kirkland Signature Beef Pot Roast!" Costco Deal recently shared on Instagram. The meal is made with USDA Choice Beef and has 26 grams of protein per serving. "Fully cooked and ready in 10 minutes. Just heat and serve for the whole family," they say. They even offer meal ideas including "Hearty Pot Roast Soup," "Pot Roast Pizza," "Pot Roast Tacos," and "Pot Roast Breakfast Hash."

Red's Foods Meat Lovers Breakfast Burritos

If you like to start your day with a hot meal, Red's Foods Meat Lovers Breakfast Burritos are an easy heat-and-eat option. They are made with high-quality, premium ingredients, offer 16 grams of protein with antibiotic-free meat, and are made with cage-free eggs. "Savory pork breakfast sausage, bacon smoked with real applewood, fluffy scrambled eggs, and a mouthwatering trio of white cheddar, pepper jack, and mozzarella cheese. All wrapped in a freshly baked tortilla," writes Costco Deals.

Chicken & Bacon Wrap

Over in the deli section, pick up a pack of Chicken & Bacon Wraps, a new ready-to-eat item from the package. "New Costco deli item! This one comes with a ton of food!" Laura Jayne Lamb wrote in a post. "So good. I just got some, kids loved it and the ranch is amazing," one of her followers commented.

7 Popular Costco Items That Just Got a Big Price Drop

Ribs or Rotisserie Chicken

Everyone knows that Costco rotisserie chicken is one of the most delicious ready-to-eat meats at the warehouse and one of their top steals. If you aren't in the mood for chicken, grab a rack of ribs, also hot and ready to devour.