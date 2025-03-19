7 Overpriced Costco Items You Might Want to Skip on Your Next Run

A Costco membership could add up to significant savings on groceries year after year, with most items sold in bulk resulting in a lower per-unit cost. That being said, grocery stores, including Costco, are feeling the squeeze from tariffs and other inflationary forces, which means needing to spend more money on everyday products like meat, dairy, and appliances.

Regardless of current economic factors, Costco members are quick to notice when something is a solid deal or, for lack of a better term, a rip-off. While the prices at Costco might look like a bargain, to members, some items are simply overpriced. Be wary the next time you go on your regular Costco run, and be sure to do the math to make sure you're maximizing the value of your membership.

Raw Chicken

Costco members love the seemingly inflation-proof rotisserie chicken, but they have a different tune regarding raw chicken. Available in the meat section, both organic and non-organic raw chicken breasts are seen as a better value at the local grocery chains than at Costco. In fact, a member survey revealed that raw chicken was seen as one of the more overpriced grocery items available at Costco, and members were better off picking their chicken up elsewhere.

The problem only seems to worsen, as one shopper points out the rising cost of chicken. They shared on Reddit that chicken at their local Costco in California costs $3.99 per pound, adding, "I remember 5 years ago that same breast would cost me $1.99 per pound."

Fresh Produce

While Costco members do not necessarily pay more for fresh produce than they would elsewhere, the larger quantities put extra pressure on consumers to finish the produce before it spoils – and, as many Costco shoppers point out, it's a losing battle more often than not. In that sense, the produce, including fruits and vegetables, are overpriced for what you will ultimately be able to consume before it goes bad. One member shares on Reddit, "It's a wash with my Costco. Quantities are large, and I end up throwing half away because it doesn't last. So I buy at the local place. Same overall dollars, less quantity, but no waste. I will never buy fruit at Costco."

Flour

Costco is a dream come true for bakers with savings on essentials like sugar and vanilla extract. For everyday home cooks, however, you run the risk of overpaying for goods like flour. One Redditor pointed out, "Flour and sugar are toss-up in price compared to Aldi and Costco. Costco wins by a few cents per pound on sugar, Aldi wins on flour." Other shoppers noticed better deals at Walmart, with another shopper sharing on Reddit, "Costco has flour for about 88 cents a pound, and Walmart has it for about 40 cents a pound." Keep in mind that prices can vary by warehouse location and by brand, which could be due to factors like the quality of ingredients.

Spices and Seasonings

You might not realize it, but dry spices and seasonings have a shelf life. They won't necessarily go rancid, but they do lose their potency over time. Because Costco sells its products in bulk, you will find an array of spices in packages much larger than your standard grocery store. However, unless you are really passionate about incorporating paprika or coriander into every single meal on a daily basis, you likely won't use up the entire container by the time the expiration date comes and goes. When considering cost, you're likely better off buying smaller containers at a lower price at your local grocery store.

Ground Coffee

As is the case with other products in this roundup, the ground coffee available at Costco suffers from being overpriced due to customers being able to buy in bulk. Ground coffee simply does not have a long shelf life once it's opened, and even if you are a daily coffee drinker, you likely won't work your way through a Costco-sized can of coffee before it expires. To avoid this problem, buy whole bean coffee instead, which will last longer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Buying a coffee grinder to use at home will maximize the shelf life, and you won't pay that much difference for whole beans versus ground. Costco members also point out that pre-ground coffee tends to have a weaker flavor than coffee beans that are freshly ground, driving the point home further that the money spent on coffee grounds at Costco does not go nearly as far as buying whole beans.

Deli Meat

While Costco does not have a deli department with fresh-sliced turkey and ham, members can buy their favorite pre-packaged meats in the refrigerated section. For many Costco members, any price is too high for deli meat at the warehouse, and they are far better off buying meat at the grocery store. One Costco member shared on Reddit, "The Kirkland ham is TERRIBLE! Not bad tasting, but constant pieces of cartilage and chunks of fat."

One Costco member suggested skipping the pre-sliced deli meat altogether, sharing, "I love the whole roasted turkey breasts.. I just slice it myself. It's just about as good as my Thanksgiving turkey." Another shopper took matters into their own hands, commenting on Reddit, "I just recently purchased a meat slicer. I am a big fan of Costco, but one thing they are missing is a good selection of sandwich meats."

Fresh Atlantic Salmon

Costco supplies a good inventory of seafood to its members, including salmon. While some members swear Costco offers a good value on its salmon, others disagree, saying you're better off buying the fish at your local grocery store. If you do buy at Costco, stick to frozen if you want a consistently better deal, or opt for a wild-caught sockeye salmon. You'll pay a little more, but the value of your purchase goes much further.

This also applies to other fish and seafood, as one Redditor explains: "I buy frozen fish at my local restaurant supply store. It's cheaper than Costco." Another Costco member points out on Reddit, "Costco is not always the least expensive option. You still have to pay attention to prices and shop around if you want to always get the best price. I have no idea why salmon specifically costs more."

