11 Costco Products Under $10 That Shoppers Say Are Absolute Steals

Warehouse chain Costco is known for low prices on bulk items, and members understand they probably pay a little more upfront to take advantage of the deals available. However, there are plenty of items in the store that are not only a serious bargain (like the Kirkland Signature products), but are downright cheap compared to other stores. You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to take advantage of these deals—many products are priced in a way that makes stocking up a no-brainer. Here are 11 Costco products priced under $10 that shoppers say are absolute steals.

Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts

The Planters Dry Roasted Peanuts ($8.49 for 3.25 lbs) are a fantastic deal, shoppers say, especially for making trail mix. "These are my favorite peanuts. They are small, lightly salted, and almost taste sweet. At the Costco price, they are an absolute steal!" one happy customer wrote in the reviews. "These peanuts are delicious, fresh and tasty," another said. "They keep for months on the shelf in cans before opening. After the can is opened, I keep some nuts in a sealed ziplock bag for handy snacking, and the opened can goes into the garage freezer."

Eggs

Costco is dealing with the same egg shortage impacting stores nationwide, but the chain always has a good deal on eggs (when they're available). While cheap eggs are difficult to find, shoppers are stocking up when they can, and members can get two dozen Kirkland Signature eggs for just $8.69. "60 eggs were $5 where I live," one lucky customer said.

Rotisserie Chicken (Of Course)

Costco's iconic $5 rotisserie chicken is always featured on these lists because it really is such a good deal. Finding a raw chicken for $10 is tricky enough, but a cooked one for $5 is ridiculous. "4.99 for a whole cooked chicken is a steal," one Redditor shared. "I throw out the skin and bones and shred all the meat and then season it with whatever I'm cooking it in. Otherwise, yea, it's just plain chicken. But at least I didn't have to cook any chicken. Also, it's a hit with my toddler. She likes plain shredded chicken."

Costco Bakery Butter Croissants

The Costco Bakery Butter Croissants may have gone up a dollar recently from $5.99 to $6.99 for 12, but shoppers are still obsessed. "Worth it even at double the price, compared to other stores they taste way better and cheaper," one member said. "You BUTTER believe it they went up in price!!!! But seriously, the recipe is key, and I hope they don't go back to $4.99 and rename them 'Butter Flavored' Croissants!" another commented.

Cheerios Cereal

Costco shoppers can get two 20.35 oz boxes of Cheerios for $8.49. "Cheerios are my go to breakfast cereal and with the price of cereal in the grocery stores so astronomically high I appreciated being able to get these twin packs from Costco," one shopper said. "They are well packed, super fresh, have a long shelf life, and a real bargain from the grocery store prices."

E.Frutti Gummi Mini Burger Candy

One 60-pack of E.Frutti Gummi Mini Burger candy is just $8.99. "So, I bought these for both myself and my sister to give away for Halloween, along with the efrutti hotdogs, too," one shopper said. "I cannot tell you how adorable and hilarious the reaction of all the kids was! We had mixed candy bars, tootsie pops and these things, and the kids went absolutely NUTS for these and the hotdogs!! It was hilarious."

Nestlé Coffee-mate

Costco shoppers rave about the Nestlé Coffee-mate Powdered Creamer Original, which is 56 oz for $9.99. "It's the same product I've used for 60 years. You'd think somebody could have taken away the throne but, no, this is still king," one shopper said. "Coffee Mate is the best and I am so glad I can get it in the giant size at a great price. Shipped and arrived quickly!!" another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter

The Kirkland Signature Creamy Almond Butter is just $9.67 for 27 oz and a huge hit with Costco members. "So good! I salt mine when I get it. It needs stirred anyhow so I salt it prior to mixing the oils back in. It's one of the few I can find where the ingredients is just almonds and doesn't have added oils or sugars. The price is unbeatable," one Redditor said.

Dole Mandarin Oranges Cup

The Dole Mandarin Oranges are just $8.49 for 16 cups. "Our family really enjoys these and we have had seemingly countless boxes of these," one customer said. "The fruit juice is nice in that it isn't sugary/syrupy, and the fruit itself tastes fresh and juicy. The cups are high quality and well-sealed so they are perfect for many different situations. Costco typically has the best quality for the best prices and this product falls in line with that tradition."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Organic Diced Tomatoes

Costco sells 8 14.5 oz cans of Kirkland Signature, Organic Diced Tomatoes for $9.99, a bargain shoppers appreciate. "These are the best quality canned tomatoes, no question," one customer said. "They have a bright, tart, but not sour taste, so much better than the usual canned tomatoes. I even use them in salads in the winter instead of those sad, hard, pale specimens in the produce department. Top quality. I always keep some on hand."

Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce

The Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce is just $7.99 for two 40 oz containers. "We love this barbecue sauce. It is great that Costco offers this large size, 2 pack for such a reasonable price," one shopper said. "This is the only BB sauce I will use. It is extremely good and the price is even better," another agreed.