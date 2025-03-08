11 Costco Products Cheaper Than Walmart Every Time

Which store gives you more bang for your buck—Costco, Walmart, or Sam's Club? While at Costco and Sam's Club you might have to pay more upfront to take advantage of bulk deals, the savings really add up, especially if you know what to look for. Meanwhile Walmart frequently has great bargains, especially if you only want to pick up a few items, and is of course owned by Sam's Club. Costco has a devoted fan following for a reason—it has more members, more warehouses, and in many cases, better deals. Here are 11 Costco products that are always cheaper than Walmart, or Sam's Club.

Hebrew National Hot Dogs

Hebrew National 100% Kosher Hot Dogs is $4.66 a pound in Costco vs $8.16 a pound in Walmart, a pretty significant difference in pricing. Costco previously served Hebrew National hot dogs in the food court before switching to the Kirkland Signature dogs, which you can also buy in store.

Cheerios

Cheerios is 0.21 cents per ounce in Costco vs 22.4 cents per ounce in Walmart. "Cheerios are my go to breakfast cereal and with the price of cereal in the grocery stores so astronomically high I appreciated being able to get these twin packs from Costco. They are well packed, super fresh, have a long shelf life, and a real bargain from the grocery store prices," one customer says.

Eggs

Two dozen Kirkland Signature Large Eggs is $8.69, compared to $8.12 for 12 of Walmart's Great Value Cage Free Large White Eggs. Costco also sells organic eggs, as does Walmart, although both stores have been impacted by the nationwide egg shortage.

Country Crock Spread

A 5 lb tub of Country Crock Vegetable Oil Spread is $8.49 at Costco vs $21.00 at Walmart. Customers love this brand for being the closest taste and texture to real butter. "It's margarine, but it's pretty much the only margarine I can get my husband who was raised on butter to enjoy, lol," one Redditor shared.

Grain-Free Dog Food

Costco's Kirkland Signature Nature's Domain Beef & Sweet Potato Dog Food is $39.65 for 35 lbs, while Sam's Club's Member's Mark Grain Free Chicken and Vegetable Recipe is $39.98 for 28 lbs. "All of the Kirkland adult dog food varieties are tremendous," one customer wrote in the reviews. "We have fed our dog beef, salmon, and turkey. Molly prefers the beef and salmon. The best part is that our breeder recommends this brand. Remember breeders are provided free food and big discounts for their kennels to recommend the more expensive brands. Ours did an analysis and selected Kirkland."

Liquid I.V. Hydration

Costco sells 26 servings of the Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier for $24.56 while Walmart sells 21 servings for $28.87. "I don't know if it's scientifically proven but it definitely works for me. Compared to other hydration drinks on the market, it really tastes good," one customer wrote. "It has a subtle sweetness with a crisp edge to it I can only describe as refreshing and clean as opposed to the syrupy or oily taste of the better known hydration drinks on the market."

Coca-Cola Mini Cans

30 cans of Coca-Cola Mini's is $20.99 at Costco vs $27.20 at Walmart. "It's Coca-Cola what needs to be said?!" one Costco customer said. "I try not to drink a lot of soda but the mini cans let me indulge. They're the perfect size that when I get the hankerin I fill a 15oz glass with ice & a straw & it satisfies my craving without the extra calories of a full size."

Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cups

You can get 72 Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast K-Cups for $45.99 at Costco vs $56.49 at Walmart. "This Starbucks Pike Place Medium Roast is one of my favorites. I have tried other brands but for me this is the one I always go back to. It is not too strong nor too weak. I definitely rate this coffee with 5 stars," one customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Cooking Steel Cut Oats

Costco sells the Bob's Red Mill Organic Quick Cooking Steel Cut Oats for $14.99, vs $24.20 at Walmart. "Bob's Quick Cooking Steel Cut Oats are the best I've ever had, and justifiably so as these oats won the world championship in Scotland the first time it entered the competition," one shopper said. "They really cook up quickly and have the best wonderfully full texture and creaminess. I've been eating this for several years and even my little parrot loves it cooked or raw. Being organic also makes it healthier! The price point is awesome too!"

GoGo SqueeZ YogurtZ

GoGo SqueeZ YogurtZ are $14.99 for 20 at Costco vs $23.45 at Walmart. "My kids love these and I'd much rather them have yogurt snacks than other junk food. Love that they're also so easy to pack and have on the go," one shopper said.

Oreo Cookies Variety Pack

The Oreo Cookies Variety Pack containing 60 cookies costs $13.99 in Costco vs $27.29 at Walmart. "I've always enjoyed Oreos with a glass of milk. I like this box because they stay fresher being individually wrapped," one customer said. "These are great when you want something sweet but not a whole lot," another agreed.