7 Costco Purchases Drawing Waves of Negative Reviews

Checking the Costco website’s reviews section before buying new products has saved me a lot of stress and money over the years, and I frequently give the reviews at least a cursory glance to make sure my favorite products are still good. Costco shoppers are a vocal community who love nothing more than sharing their favorite picks, but also warning others against wasting their money on subpar or low quality items: Here are seven Costco purchases sparking waves of complaints online.

Kirkland Signature Apple Pie

Some Costco shoppers are unhappy with the way the Kirkland Signature Apple Pies are cooked. “The crust was a soggy, floppy mess. Not crispy, not flaky, not even passable. It’s like the pie had been through a steam bath,” one Redditor said. “My theory: they’re baking these monsters, then slapping a plastic dome on them before they’ve cooled. The steam gets trapped, condenses, and drips right back down onto the crust, turning what should be crisp into mush. And since the pie is living inside a sealed plastic greenhouse in the display case, it just stays humid forever.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Sumatra Whole Bean Coffee

Costco shoppers are not happy with the Kirkland Signature Organic Sumatra Whole Bean Coffee, saying the product no longer tastes the same. “I should have read the reviews, this was such a disappointment!” one member said in the reviews. “The first time I bought this coffee, it was so aromatic and tasted sooo good, but now this old, dry, flavorless bean is apparently the replacement. Yuck, save your money.”

Dickey’s Gift Cards

Costco shoppers report endless issues with the Dickey’s Barbecue Four Restaurant $25 eGift Cards ($100 Value), from locations not accepting them to a lack of physical cards when before that was an option. “I have tried over and over again for over a year to use these gift cards online AND at the restaurant. Every time there is an error and the cards cannot be used. I went online and checked the balances and each card still has $25 balances. DO NOT GET THESE Dickeys cards!” one irate customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

David Original Sunflower In-Shell Seeds

The David Original Sunflower In-Shell Seeds available at Costco garner a lot of complaints from customers about quality. “I opened two bags. all of them are stale and very low quality (small, bad, etc),” one member said. “So disappointed and shocked that Costco would sell something bad, they were stale from day 1! Return policy is great though,” another commented.

A.L. Schutzman Colossal Cashews Jar

The A.L. Schutzman Colossal Cashews Jar has taken a steep dip in quality, shoppers say. “Not worth the price…the nuts are good but not much better than the regular bag in store. The display photo shows only whole nuts but my jar had about 30% broken and bits and pieces. Will not buy again,” one member said. “I agree with others, quality is not the same as the A.L. Schutzman purchased at the store end of last year in New York. The other was more consistent in quality of the nuts in size, color and unblemished and, it did not have an unattractive salt dust All over the nuts and sticking to the inside of the jar,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod

Kirkland Signature Everything Seasoning Breaded Cod is another Costco item customers are unhappy with. “We feel vindicated by reading the poor reviews,” one member said. “We used to love this fish. We got what was a bad box and tried again. This load was better but inconsistent. The breading doesn’t crisp because the fish seeps so much liquid. Some pieces are too tough to cut with a knife. Sometimes it seemed like the processing went awry, leaving the backbone in what should be a fillet.”

Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza

Costco shoppers have many complaints about the Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza. “Quit buying these a couple of years ago. Something changed (primarily the crust). Thought I’d try them again and now they’re even worse. These are now a permanent block on my Costco shopping list,” one member said. “If you like cardboard, you’ll like these,” another complained. “The pepperoni was out of stock, but the plain cheese was the worse so called ‘pizza’ I have ever had in my life.”