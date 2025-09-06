7 Costco Ribs and BBQ Finds Flying Off Shelves This Month

Is there anything better than BBQ? Possibly, a delicious steak cooked on a grill is the only answer. This month, there are so many options for an at-home grilling or BBQ night, from gourmet, USDA choice steaks to pre-cooked burnt ends, pulled pork, and even brisket. And, you can get all of them at your local Costco warehouse or on the Costco website. Here are the 7 best Costco ribs and BBQ meat finds this month.

Kirkland Signature Brisket Burnt Ends Are a Delicacy

Burnt ends are considered a delicacy by BBQ lovers. You can find them in the deli section of your store. Kirkland Signature Brisket Burnt Ends, but cook them with care. “I put pats of butter and a little beef stock in the roasting pan. Then I remove the foil, add some dark brown sugar to the tops of the meat and broil for a minute. Delicious!!” one Redditor says. “Overall I would say these don’t compete with home smoked burnt ends, BUT for living in the north in January, and not having to tend to a brisket in the cold weather for a whole weekend, I would give them a 4 outta 5,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Gourmet Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice Combo Pack

Stock up on the best steaks in town for your next grilling session. Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice Combo Pack, 11.5 Lbs. Total, 12 Large Steaks (4 Strips, 4 Filet Mignon, 4 Ribeyes) is $359.99, less $90.00, bringing the price to $269.99 through August 31. The steaks come vacuum-sealed and frozen.

A Gourmet Pack of Burgers, Steaks, Chops, and Chicken

Rastelli’s Variety Protein Locker Pack comes with 38 packs and 21 pounds of meat, including ground beef, burgers, steaks, pork chops, and chicken, all vacuum sealed and shipped frozen with a 12-month shelf life. Get the pack for $309.99. “Very pleased with this purchase. Meat was delivered in a wrapped styrofoam cooler and everything was still frozen. Happy to see that meats are all individually wrapped. Steaks, chicken breasts, burger patties and pork chops are good size and everything has been good quality. Have recommended to several friends who have also purchased and are very happy with the meats,” writes a shopper.

Ready to Cook St. Louis Ribs

Shoppers love Kirkland Signature St. Louis Style Dry Rub Ribs. “i’ve bought them 3 times and have been very happy each time. offset heat using coal and wood about 2.5 hours and they are super juicy and tender beneath the bark. maybe you got a bad batch or maybe you should adjust your technique? i will def be buying again,” a Redditor says.

Delicius Ready to Eat Brisket

Mission Hill Bistro Smoked Sliced Beef Brisket is an easy to heat option for quick meals. “I think it’s very good. It needs a sauce, so I add my own, but it’s juicy and a quick take to work and microwave meal,” one shopper writes. “Holy [moly] this is delicious. You have to make it per the package, but its delicious on baked potatoes,” adds another.

Smoked Pulled Pork in an Instant

Kirkland Signature Smoked Pulled Pork is perfect for those days you don’t have hours to smoke a piece of meat. “The pulled pork is a very serviceable substitute for spending hours smoking a pork shoulder. We love to make pulled pork totchos or pulled pork baked potatoes with it. Or get their macaroni and cheese from the deli and throw a handful of pulled pork on it,” writes a Redditor. “i make sliders with hawaiian rolls and sliced pineapple, super easy with this pulled pork,” adds another.

A Gourmet Grill Pack

D’Artagnan Gourmet Steak & Burger Grill Pack, 20 Total Packs, 16 Lbs., is well worth the $399.99 pricetag. It comes with 8 Bone-In Ribeye Steaks, 10 lbs, and 12 Kobe-style Wagyu Burger Patties, 8 oz, 6 lbs, 75% Lean, 25% Fat. “I bought this package for a family BBQ and I can honestly say it was the best steaks and burgers we have ever had. The burgers were extremely juicy and had a flavor that is far and above your normal, store-bought burger. The steak was highly marbled, tender, and big enough to feed two people. It was an added bonus to learn that all of the meat was raised without the use of antibiotics or steroids, something our family looks for now that we know how horrible it is for us and the animals that are raised on “factory” farms. I would compare the quality of these burgers and steaks to the best steakhouses in the Country!!” one reviewer says.