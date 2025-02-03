5 Costco Perks Even Longtime Shoppers Don't Know About

When was the last time you checked all the perks included in your Costco annual membership? Even longtime Costco shoppers may not be taking advantage of all the cool benefits available for even the basic $65 a year Gold Star membership. There's basically no risk to signing up for membership, as Costco will cancel and refund the membership fee at any point if you're not satisfied. "We are committed to providing quality and value on the products we sell with a risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee on both your membership and merchandise," the company says. Here are some perks even longtime members may not know about.

Annual 2% Reward

Costco Executive members can make an annual 2% reward every year on their shopping at the store. "We are a household of two with two cats. We buy most of our stuff from Costco from cleaning stuff, laundry, groceries, vacuum. We get about $90-120 check each year with Executive. So it's worth it to us. We only buy cat litter from Costco. Not cat food. Just make sure the costco is closeby to make it worth it. I don't think we'd be spending as much if the warehouse is far," one Redditor said. "The annual 2% Reward is mailed with the renewal notice, two months before the member's renewal date. The best part? The annual 2% Reward never expires," Costco says.

Costco Travel Has Amazing Deals

Did you know Costco offers travel benefits for both Gold Star and Executive members? Save money and fees on hotels, car rental, vacation packages, cruises, and more. "I cross shopped a Cancun resort quote we got yesterday from a travel agent with Costco travel. same dates, resort, flights, more or less same ground transportation. Costco was about $800 cheaper + a $335 shop card," one Redditor said.

Auto and Home Insurance Discounts

Costco offers significant insurance discounts through Connect, powered by American Family insurance. "Your membership pays off in more ways than one; Costco members may be eligible for a Costco member discount on auto and home insurance in most states. If you purchase a policy with us, you could receive a discount simply for being a Costco member. There are no hoops to jump through – just provide your Costco membership number at the time you purchase a policy," Costco says. "The services with the Exec are great! Rental cars come at a discount and you get your second driver free. Pet insurance discounts, home and auto insurance with American family, Home installations and the auto buying program is amazing," one employee said on Reddit.

Buying a Car

Costco's auto service is another hidden gem in membership perks. The entire process is streamlined thanks to Costco's prearranged pricing and connections with approved dealers.

"You go to Costco auto and pick out a make and model, they find you a dealership and send you with a set price that is lower than the dealership price! It can save you thousands!!" the Costco employee says.

Extended Warranties and Free Tech Support

Costco members who purchase select electronics and appliances get an extra perk—access to Costco Concierge Services. This program provides free technical support and extends the manufacturer's warranty to two years on select items like TVs, laptops, and major appliances.