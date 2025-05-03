7 Costco Deals That Feel Like Secret Steals, According to Members

Costco is known for offering low prices year-round on pretty much everything, but some products are such a good deal, it's almost unbelievable, members rave. From brand-name pickles to cake and make-at-home Chicken Alfredo kits to candy bundles, these Costco products have customers feeling like the prices are almost too good to be true. Some food items are such good value for money you can get several meals out of them. Here are seven Costco deals that feel like secret steals, shoppers say.

Royal Asia Prawn Hacao with Soy Ginger Sauce

Costco members are obsessed with the Royal Asia Prawn Hacao with Soy Ginger Sauce ($12.39), but not the sauce that comes with it. "They were bigger than what you'd get at traditional dim sum, which meant they were packed with more shrimp. Just had to steam them for 8 minutes. I would rate them an 8 out of 10," one shopper said. "For the price, I would argue these are very good," another agreed. "I've priced out the frozen ones from Asian markets and this Costco product is way cheaper. A little on the smaller size, but the flavor is there."

Grillo's Pickles

Grillo's Pickles Dill Spears are another must-have item at an impressively low price ($8.19 for 52 oz). "The best pickles – bought them on an impulse and my wife was absolutely shocked how good they are," one shopper said. "I tried some pickles from a Costco sandwich platter and was so happy to find a giant tub of them at my local Seattle Costco for $6.99. They're crunchy, zesty and overall fresh tasting. Tip: open the tub in the sink and drain out excess brine because it's filled to the brim and will spill everywhere," another shared.

20 Best Costco Products Under $5 Right Now

Gourmet Zamurai Original Flavor Japanese Crepe Cake

Costco shoppers love the taste, quality, and value of the Gourmet Zamurai Original Flavor Japanese Crepe Cake. "$19.50 Japanese Crepe Cake is a 10/10. Found this at San Jose (automation Pkwy) location. You get 12 slices for $19 and they're just as good as Lady Ms ($12 a slice). Super soft and the cream is not too sweet," one member shared. "It's delicious and a fantastic price."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hershey's S'mores Kit

Costco is selling the Hershey's S'mores Kit for a steal at $11.49. "$11.50 for three Reeses, 3 Hershey bars, 4 Hersheys caramel, 2 Graham Crackers and marshmallows. These days that's not actually that bad, sad to say," one Redditor shared.

Alaskan Leader Seafoods Miso Marinated Black Cod

The Alaskan Leader Seafoods Miso Marinated Black Cod ($27.59) is restaurant-quality, members say. "That Black Cod Miso that 'tastes like Nobu' is EPIC. I had low expectations… But it was super easy and fresh… Trying to add more before cooking and after pics. I would have liked to have served it with forbidden rice but we were on a time crunch and it went really well with the sauteed cabbage and garlic in the picture," one shopper said.

Nuovo Fettuccine with Chicken & Alfredo Sauce

Costco shoppers love the taste and value of the Nuovo Fettuccine with Chicken & Alfredo Sauce kits ($10.99). "I had it today for lunch. Bought the 1st time last week…1 pkg was enough for 2 lunches for me and there's still some left at home…I went out on a limb and sliced up some mushrooms and added…very good really," one member said. "We've had it several times and consider it yummy. My wife and I usually get six dinners out of a package," another agreed.

Edward Marc Girl Scouts Thin Mints Bites

The Edward Marc Girl Scouts Thin Mints Bites are just $9.82 for 20 oz. "Much to my surprise, I like them better than the actual cookie," one shopper said. "The Samoa kind are even better! I've been looking for them again each time I'm at Costco. This brand also makes the coconut and dark chocolate covered almonds that are very tasty. They taste like little Almond Joy bites," another commented.