Costco Is Selling the Coke Fans Say Tastes Like the Original Again

Fans of "real" Mexican Coca-Cola are in luck—Costco is stocking the fan-favorite sodas, which are sweetened with actual cane sugar. Costco fan account CostcoBuys spotted a variety pack of the drinks in a local warehouse. "😋 Mexican Soda Variety Pack at Costco! Get 24 glass bottles of Coca-Cola (12), Sprite (6), and Fanta Orange (6), all sweetened with cane sugar! 🙌🏻 They taste WAY better than the originals! 😍 $35.69 for the pack," reads the caption on the post. Here's what you need to know about the original sodas and how to get them.

Costco Pricing

Costco is offering 24 glass bottles of Coca-Cola of Mexico for $41.89 and Fanta of Mexico for $42.19, and Sprite of Mexico for $42.19. The Fiesta Variety Pack seen in store is $42.19 in Los Angeles. "If they sold Coca Light (Diet Coke from MX) I'd definitely buy it. The taste is way better than from the US. I don't need it, but every now and then, it's refreshing with some lemon. Yum! 😋" one Instagram commenter said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Back In Food Courts

Costco is removing Pepsi from food courts and replacing it with Coca-Cola. While there might be some regional changes, every food court will have Sprite, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. "A lot of us are happy for the Coke Zero option specifically. My Costco's Pepsi lineup doesn't have anything zero calories except for water and Diet Pepsi (ick)," one Redditor said.

Simply Pop

Coca-Cola recently launched a prebiotic drink called Simply Pop, a soda flavored with real juice and packed with health and wellness-boosting nutrients. "Simply Pop includes no added sugar and 25-30% real fruit juice from concentrate (a first for the fast-growing segment)," Coca-Cola says. "Five boldly delicious flavors familiar to Simply fans — Strawberry, Pineapple Mango, Fruit Punch, Lime and Citrus Punch — will be offered exclusively in 12-oz., shelf-stable slim cans."

Coca-Cola Lime

The company just brought back Coke Lime for lucky customers in the U.K., after the success of Coca-Cola Lemon flavor. The bottles have been spotted in stores such as Asda, FarmFoods, and Tesco, customers say. "So glad they did this as a full sugar version," one person commented on Facebook. "Tesco have it too," said another.

Kosher f0r Passover Coke

Buying kosher Coca-Cola is another way to get "real sugar" Coke, fans say. "If you want to make sure that your Coke is made with sugar, buy the kosher coke," one Redditor recommended. "I don't know if it's available year round or just for Passover. It has a yellow cap, I don't know if it comes in glass bottles or if costco sells that product. It's the same price as regular Coke too." Look for the yellow cap.