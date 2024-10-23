Costco Shopper Shows Off Insane Candy Haul For '1,000 Trick-or-Treaters'

Halloween is fast approaching, and buying candy for all the adorable little witches and Darth Vaders who will be coming to your door is a pressing matter. Those who love a good Halloween candy bargain are likely heading to Costco—especially if they're expecting hundreds of candy hunters.

That was certainly the case with one generous Costco customer who showed off their huge Halloween candy haul on Reddit. According to the caption, they are expecting about 1,000 trick-or-treaters and decided to stock up accordingly to avoid running out. "Last year 12 bags wasn't enough. Hoping we're good with 15 bags," they wrote, specifying that they've purchased 8 bags of chocolate and 7 bags of candy.

Based on what's depicted here, they've purchased 45 pounds of chocolate, featuring small packs of M&M's, Reese's, Milky Way, Twix, and more, and over 40 pounds of candy, including Starburst, Skittles, Nerds, and Trolli. Not to beat you over the head with the math, but that's an 85-pound haul. What a neighbor!

Fellow shoppers were quite complimentary in the comments.

"Very awesome of you to do this for your neighborhood," one person wrote. "That's so nice of you! Very generous! Happy Halloween," said another.

However, many Redditors seemed surprised at the sheer number of kids in OP's neighborhood as well as the fact that they're willing to treat them all to candy.

"I got zero trick or treaters last 4 years," one person said, while another replied: "Same. We live on a long culdesac and once the kids all grew up no one bothers coming down this road anymore. It's sad really but 1000 it's nuts!"

"Honestly, theres a point where im not going to shell out hundreds of dollars. A couple bags, and im done."

"Dang….like why tho? I'd just turn the lights off after the first 500 kids and save some cash and have a little candy for myself lol"

While not everyone plans on buying as much candy as this Costco shopper, some may be interested in the bulk candy deals from this Reddit post. The Kirkland Signature All Chocolate variety pack, which weighs 5.6 pounds, is retailing for $22.99 on Costco's website, while the Kirkland Funhouse Treats Candies Pack weighs 5.75 pounds and is also retailing for $22.99. Keep in mind that prices are generally lower when shopping in person at the warehouse.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another excellent place to stock up on Halloween candy deals is Sam's Club. The retailer is offering massive crates of Halloween candy, with 100 candy packs adding up to 700 individual candy pieces for just $53.48. Other standout deals include a smaller bag of 400 fun-size chocolates for $23.98, which is about 6 cents each, and a bulk bin of 375 mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for $57.98, which works out to about 15 cents each. Talk about a treat!