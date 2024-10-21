11 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in November

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Over the last month or so, Costco has gotten shoppers buzzing by bringing back all sorts of festive fall items, launching a new bakery treat, and, of course, dropping can't-miss deals. As you continue to spot exciting new inventory at the warehouse club, there are plenty of discounted items you'll want to keep top of mind as you shop.

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, Costco will release its newest collection of monthly deals, which you can preview in the retailer's coupon book. These offerings will be available through Nov. 17 and include an assortment of markdowns on coffee products, frozen appetizers, sweets, and more.

Whether you're already preparing for the holidays or you're simply planning your weekly Costco trip, it's helpful to scope out the markdowns before setting foot inside the warehouse club. Read on to discover 11 of the best deals you can score at Costco in November. As always, pricing may vary by location. Additionally, some of these discounts are only available at the warehouse, while others are available both online and in-store.

Starbucks Organic Winter Blend Whole Bean Coffee

Winter is fast approaching, and what better way to get cozy than by curling up with a seasonal cup of coffee? At Costco, you can pick up a 2.5-pound bag of Starbucks Organic Winter Blend, a medium roast that features notes of candied nuts and warm spice. With a $6 markdown, these whole Arabica coffee beans come down to $13.99 at your local warehouse.

Kirkland Signature K-Cups

If K-Cups are your go-to coffee brewing method, then you're in luck. Costco is taking $6 off its organic Kirkland Signature K-Cups, which are available in three varieties: Summit Roast, Pacific Bold, and Breakfast Blend. With the discount, each box of 120 pods clocks in at $29.99 at the warehouse.

Peanut M&M's

Nutrition : (Per 1.5-oz. Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 4 g

From Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie to Holiday Mint, M&M's boasts a plethora of mouthwatering flavors. And for the next few weeks, you can stock up on the brand's classic peanut variety for $12.79 in stores, thanks to a $4.20 discount. Packaged in a 62-ounce container, these M&M's feature roasted peanuts covered in milk chocolate. Add the colorful candies to your trail mix, cookies, and ice cream, or simply enjoy them straight out of the jar!

Nongshim Udon Premium Noodle Soup

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Bowl)

Calories : 220

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 1,250 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

Instant noodle products are, by nature, quick and easy. And if you're looking for a cozy meal you can make in mere minutes, Nongshim's Premium Udon Noodle Soup will be on sale at Costco for $5.70 off, bringing the total price down to $12.89 at the warehouse. Each box includes six bowls of udon noodle soup, which you can have ready in just four minutes.

Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1 Envelope)

Calories : 160

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 1 g

Dropping temperatures call for a cup of cocoa, and fortunately for Costco shoppers, it's on sale for a few weeks. The warehouse club is offering Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix for $2.70 off, bringing the price down to just $5.99 at the warehouse. Each box includes 50 packets of hot cocoa mix, so you can stock up for plenty of chilly days to come.

Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp

Nutrition : (Per 3 Shrimp)

Calories : 290

Fat : 12.5 g (Saturated Fat: 5.3 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

Looking for an easy appetizer for upcoming holiday parties? Consider snagging a box of Kirkland Signature Tempura Shrimp. Each package includes 30 tempura-coated shrimp, plus a soy dipping sauce. After a $4 discount, this popular frozen item will cost you $13.99 at the warehouse.

Boursin Gourmet Cheese

Nutrition :

Garlic & Fine Herbs (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

It's time to break out your cheese board and round up your favorite crackers. Boursin's Gourmet Cheese is going on sale for $3 off, dropping to just $6.99 at the warehouse. Each variety pack includes two packages of Garlic & Fine Herbs Gournay Cheese and one package of Shallot & Chive Gournay Cheese.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Häagen-Dazs Peppermint Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 270

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 3 g

Chocolate and peppermint have come together for a mouthwatering, winter-friendly treat. Spotted in warehouse clubs last month, these limited-edition ice cream bars come in packages of 15 and feature white chocolate ice cream coated in dark chocolate and studded with pieces of cool peppermint candy. Each box costs $10.49 in stores after a $3.50 markdown.

Cuisine Adventures Spanakopita

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 7 g

Attention, cheese lovers! Cuisine Adventures' Spanakopita is going on sale for $11.99 in stores after a $5 discount. This frozen take on the beloved Greek dish consists of crispy, flaky phyllo pastry dough stuffed with spinach and feta cheese. Each box comes with 45 pieces that you can heat up in the oven or air fryer.

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bottle)

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're you're planning to make some refreshing cocktails this holiday season or you're just a sparkling water super fan, consider opting for San Pellegrino's Sparkling Water. Each box includes 15 bottles and costs just $16.99 at the warehouse after a $6 discount.

Dessert Italiano Tiramisu Cups

Nutrition : (Per 1 Glass)

Calories : 250

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

Tiramisu fans will want to swing by Costco soon. The warehouse club is offering six-count packages of Dessert Italiano's Tiramisu Cups for $3.10 off, bringing the price down to $8.69. This decadent product of Italy consists of sponge cake soaked in coffee and layered with mascarpone cream and cocoa powder.