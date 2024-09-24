Where to Find the Best Halloween Candy Deals In 2024

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Every fall, just as sure as the leaves change color, grocery stores are overrun with pumpkin spice products of all kinds and Halloween items galore. By now, you've probably already noticed the displays of festive treats taking up ever more shelf space at your local supermarket.

Out of all the holidays, Halloween is unsurprisingly the biggest for candy sales. According to Statista, U.S. shoppers spent a whopping $3.6 billion on sugary confections for trick-or-treaters last Halloween season, with sales rising for the third straight year. Even amid concerns over inflation, half of consumers are expecting to spend $51 or more on candy alone in 2024, a new report by Advanced Solutions shows.

If you plan ahead, though, you can find plenty of budget-friendly options, both online and in stores. To make it even easier, we've rounded up some of the best Halloween candy deals available right now. So, you can get your shopping done early and spend the rest of your time and money on getting that perfect costume. (Note that the exact prices and products will likely vary by availability and region.)

Amazon

When it comes to selection, not many physical stores can top this online retailer. Amazon carries Halloween tailored variety packs for all tastes and preferences. Try this 50-piece Hershey's Assorted Milk Chocolate variety pack, if you enjoy classic Hershey's, Almond Joy, and Kit Kat bars, as well as Reese's cups (both regular and pumpkin-shaped). Priced at $11.09, the pack works out to just 22 cents per piece. There's also this 80-piece Monster Assortment, if you prefer Crunch, Baby Ruth, Butterfinger, and 100 Grand bars. At $12.99, that's just 16 cents per piece.

Or, if you're expecting a lot trick-or-treaters, buy in bulk to save on variety packs with over 200 pieces each. This Hershey Miniatures assortment comes with 275 pieces for just under $25, and this larger version comes with a few different candy options, providing 330 pieces for about $35. Of course, you can also buy individually packaged classics. While prices for fun-sized chocolate candies like M&Ms will run you about 30 to 50 cents apiece, this pack of Nerds comes out to under 20 cents each ($17.99 for 90 fun-size boxes), and this pack of Airheads comes out to 16 cents each ($9.49 for 60 full size).

All the Halloween Items to Snag Now Before They Sell Out

Costco

A Costco membership can really pay off when you consider all the money you'll save on spooky treats. The warehouse club's house brand Kirkland Signature does all the work of selecting candy varieties, with this 90-ounce assortment of All Chocolate for $22.99 online and 92-ounce assortment of Funhouse Treats for $21.99 online (note: prices are generally cheaper when shopping in-person at the warehouse).

The All Chocolate variety pack is perfect for anyone who wants to hand out chocolaty options like Snickers, Twix, Kit Kat, 100 Grand, M&M's, Milky Way, Almond Joy, and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. Meanwhile, the Funhouse Treats variety pack is for those who prefer to hand out Skittles, Twizzlers, Airheads, Sour Punch Twists, Warheads, Starburst, Jolly Ranchers, Sweetarts, Laffy Taffy, and more. If you're looking to go big, you can also snag a 30-pack of full-size Mars candy bars. It costs less than $1 each, when you shop in stores, or $31.99 online.

11 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in October

Sam's Club

Few stores are as prepared for the trick-or-treat rush as Sam's Club, where you can find massive crates of Halloween candy, while supplies last. The jumbo assortment Hershey Halloween Assorted Fruit Flavored Candy is a 700-piece variety box with Twizzlers, Haribo, and Jolly Ranchers candies for $53.48, making each piece less than 8 cents. Other standout deals include a smaller bag of 400 fun-size chocolates for $23.98, which is about 6 cents each, and a bulk bin of 375 mini Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for $57.98, which works out to about 15 cents each.

11 Best Fall Desserts at Sam's Club Right Now

Walmart

This big-box retailer is known for its "great value" items. That's true even when it comes to seasonal sweets. Walmart's bulk options are affordable, even for those with tight budgets. It only takes $15 to snag a 125-piece bag of assorted candies (roughy 12 cents apiece) that includes special pumpkin-shaped Reese's cups, as well as Hershey's, Kit Kat, Rolo, and Whoppers candies. For $10 more, you can get a 290-piece mix of Hershey miniature chocolates and novelty candy at just under $25.

As convenient as variety packs can be, sometimes it's even more fun to mix and match what goes into the pumpkin bowl yourself. Walmart also sells plenty of individually wrapped snack-sized treats in bags of about 20 for $4 to $6—that's 20 to 30 cents per piece—depending on the brand. A few sure-to-be-favorites are these Halloween-themed Witch's Brew Marshmallow Creme Wafer flavored Kit Kats, Ghoulish Green Twix bars, White Creme Ghost Reese's, and Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Fangs.

Hershey Just Unveiled Its Halloween Candy Lineup—and It's Deliciously Spooky

Kroger

Shoppers who frequent Kroger stores don't just shop here for the popular store-brand items—they also keep coming for the sales. Keeping your eyes peeled in the candy aisle at this grocery chain will be worthwhile, since some of the selection is heavily discounted. Sales are likely to rotate, but the current deals include this M&M'S Snickers & Milky Way Fun Size Chocolate Candy Variety Pack, with 55 pieces for $5.70, a Starburst, Life Savers, & Hubba Bubba Variety Pack, with 95 pieces for $9.99, and a Minis Pack of Snickers, Twix, Milky Way, & 3 Musketeers, with 70 pieces for $9.99. All of these ring up at 14 cents per piece of candy or less, which is on the lower end of candy prices.

Reese's Just Launched a New Peanut Butter Cup That's Bursting With Chocolate

Aldi

The supermarket chain known for its low prices carries a handful of extra-affordable options for Halloween this year. You can pick up assortments for under $20, like this best-selling 100-piece Hershey's miniatures pack for $14.96 or this 75-piece snack size pack for $14.96. Other economical offerings include a Mars Variety Pack of 150 miniature chocolates for $19.97, a 44-pack of Fun Dip for $6.98, and a 52-ounce bag of Child's Play Candy with Tootsie candies for $9.94.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The 12 Best Frozen Foods at Aldi Right Now

Target

This superstore retailer has been accused of overcharging for groceries in the past, but Target still has a few deals worth checking out. Haribo Mini Gummy Bags cost $14.99 for 150 minis, or around 11 cents each. A bulk Halloween Chocolates & Gummies Variety Pack (featuring Skittles, Twix, Snickers, and more) costs $26.49 for 160 mini and fun sizes, or about 17 cents each. You can also get a "spooky mix" of 40 Sour Patch Kids Minis for $6.79.