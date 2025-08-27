Costco Shoppers Reveal 7 items They “Buy Every Time”

Costco shoppers (myself included) have certain items they can’t do without, from household staples and cleaning products to groceries and snacks. If I’m visiting the warehouse, there are specific items I always buy, no matter how much we have at home, simply because we get through it so quickly (Kerrygold butter comes to mind). Other Costco members have their own must-buy products on their permanent shopping lists: Here are seven items Costco shoppers say they can’t leave the store without.

Fresh Berries

If you have kids, you’re getting berries, no question about it. “We go there at least once a week. Sometimes skip gas because we don’t drive a ton and the lines are annoying. But always berries. Constantly berries. I think my child is at least 90% berries,” one Redditor said. “Honestly, I’m a fully grown adult woman and earlier today I was thinking that I am probably more berry than human at this point,” another agreed.

Kirkland Dried Mangoes

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the Kirkland Signature Unsweetened Organic Dried Mangoes. “These are my favorite thing at Costco. I need to figure out the pattern for stocking these. It probably has to do with the harvest season? They seem to have them time and time again, and then poof, they are gone, but they always come back.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Parmesan Black Pepper & Parmesan Chicken Sausage

The Kirkland Signature Parmesan Black Pepper & Parmesan Chicken Sausage is a big hit with Costco shoppers. “My fixations change by season. Earlier in the year it was cosmic crisp apples. At the start of summer it was watermelon. Now it’s the Kirkland Chicken Sausages. Such a steal at $12 for 18,” one member said. “They’re sooooo good omg,” another enthusiastic shopper agreed.

Tru Fru Chocolate Covered Strawberries

I’m not the only Costco shopper obsessed with the Tru Fru Chocolate Covered Strawberries. “These are delicious and take care of my sweet tooth. I keep them frozen,” one member shared. “Such a better deal at Costco versus any other retailer,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Coastal English Cheddar

The Kirkland Signature Coastal English Cheddar is a must-have item, shoppers say. “Coastal cheese, but I don’t go through 2 pounds of it fast enough to grab it EVERY time, just every time I run out,” one shopper said. “When we have four blocks in the fridge I tell my wife to stop. She always picks up two blocks each visit. And then just like that, it’s all gone. My lasagna tastes good though-which I appreciate is not how Americans make it, but is how I make my cheese sauce,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

The Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants are mentioned time and again as a must-have Costco item. “Every morning I put turkey sausage, Costco spinach and a Costco croissant cut in half on the grill top, then make an over easy Costco egg with Costco havarti on top. Best breakfast sandwich I’ve ever had. I use Tony’s seasoning on the egg, when I see it at Costco I’ll grab it, but haven’t seen it for a few years,” one shopper said.

Rao’s Marinara Sauce

Costco has the best deal for Rao’s Marinara Sauce, a fan-favorite product. “Even our Grocery Outlet would have Rao’s for like $8+ a jar, and when I’d see people buy it, I’d always tell myself, ‘There’s no way it’s that good,'” one shopper said. “Finally decided to try it when the two-pack was on sale at Costco earlier this year, and I can never go back. It IS that good, though luckily it’s less than $6 a jar/~$1 per serving even at regular price there.”