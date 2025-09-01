Costco Shoppers Upset Over Kirkland Signature Beef Back Ribs

Costco shoppers love to take advantage of the store’s huge meat department, where customers can buy a variety of fresh vacuum-packed ribs, steak, chicken, salmon, and more. While prices are not quite as cheap as they used to be thanks to rising prices and inflation, you can still find a good bargain, like the Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Back Ribs. One Redditor posted an image of the ribs which were priced at $29.21 for a 5.32 lb rack, saying it didn’t look very good. “Anyone tried the Costco beef ribs? It feels like there is barely any meat in it,” the shopper said. The question sparked off a debate about the ribs, specifically how meaty different cuts are supposed to be and whether quality has dipped. Here’s what Costco members had to say.

Where’s the Beef?

One Costco member shared their experience with the KS Beef Ribs. “Yep, smoked them. And yep, barely any meat on them. 1/10 would not recommend,” they said. “My sentiment exactly. 1st time was bad. Second time went for a ‘meatier’ pack and was disappointed again. Next time will go for a better cut at my local fresh market or wildfork,” another agreed.

Go For Boneless

Going for boneless is better, customers recommend. "The last time I looked at my warehouse, they had the boneless version at the same price per pound. There are very few cases that I would ever consider paying for the privilege of having bones, too," one member advised.

Ideal For Canines

One shopper said the ribs are ideal for dogs. “I loved them…..for my dog! The price used to work out to $1 a rib. I would cut them up and re freeze and give him one a week. Since there is almost no meat on them, no runs and he’d stay busy outside for hours!” the Redditor said.

Cooking Tips

Some Costco shoppers shared tips for getting the most out of the ribs. “I trim all the fats and membranes. Then stew it in tomato sauce / wine / etc. for four hours, and remove the meat from bones – literally falling off the bones,” one said. “Not much meat remains – but the meat are extremely tender. After all the cooking, likely get no more than 20% meat – maybe even less. But it does taste great – and is more tender than normal beef ribs (though much less meat).”

Not Worth the Price

Even people who actually like the ribs don’t like the price. “I like them but I feel the value isn’t there for what you get. Even if the price is way better than any other store in my area,” one member said. “The last time I smoked them they came out so good that it’s all I ate we ate for dinner and my wife does even not like beef ribs. Still. It’s too much for me. Id rather go all in on something else.”

Different Ribs

Some shoppers pointed out the disappointed Beef Ribs customer may have thought they were getting a different type of ribs. “That’s because you bought beef back ribs. They come from a different part of the cow than normal beef ribs and are cheaper than regular beef ribs because they do have less meat,” one explained. “I cooked them like normal pork ribs and thought they were great,” another said. “They obviously aren’t going to have that much meat on them but they are beef back ribs. The tenderness and flavor was amazing and a whole half rack was filling. I think they come in a pack of 2.”