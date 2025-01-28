Costco's Smoked Salmon Recall Now Labeled as Potentially Deadly

Smoked salmon is a delicacy that usually comes with a steep price. In true Costco fashion, the wholesaler sells a high-quality version of the bagel accouterment for significantly less than the competition – more than $2 per ounce less than most competitors (and just as delicious) per America's Test Kitchen. However, if you purchased the two-pack of smoked salmon late last year, you shouldn't plan on eating it – it's being recalled due to potential listeria contamination.

The Smoked Salmon Was First Recalled in October

The smoked salmon was initially recalled in October 2024 by Acme Smoked Fish Corporation. At the time, they revealed that they had taken 111 cases of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon in twin 12oz package, UPC 0 96619 25697 6, Lot# 8512801270, Best-by-Date 11/13/2024 off the shelves "due to laboratory testing confirming Listeria monocytogenes on October 21, 2024."

And, They Were Sold in Florida Stores

The products were only distributed in the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and sold at Costco Warehouse stores in Florida. The packages were sold between October 9 and 13 and removed off the shelves immediately after.

The FDA Has Upgraded the Recall to a Class 1

This week, the FDA upgraded the recall to the highest level of risk, a Class 1. The FDA defines a Class 1 recall as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

260 People Die Annually in the US From Listeria Infections

Per the CDC, Listeria are bacteria (germs) that can contaminate many foods. There are 1,600 infections in the United States annually with 260 deaths attributed to it. "People who eat those foods can get infected with the bacteria," they explain. An infection is "rare, but serious," they add.

Here Are the Symptoms to Look Out For

Listeria are most likely to harm pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems, the CDC adds. "Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill." Symptoms for women who are pregnant typically include fever and flu-like symptoms, such as muscle aches and fatigue, while those who are not pregnant will experience those and also headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and seizures. It can also cause intestinal illness, with symptoms expanding to diarrhea and vomiting.