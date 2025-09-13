Snacking is certainly subjective. We all have different tastes, criteria, and objectives regarding in-between-meal eating. Some of us crave salty and savory, while others gravitate toward sweets. There is also the question of why we are snacking: Do we just want to fulfil a hunger pain, or are we trying to fuel our body with proteins, fiber, and nutrients? I ranked Costco snacks from best to worst, taking all of this into consideration. But really, it all comes down to personal preferences and goals. And, to be honest, none of these snacks is bad. After all, there are thousands to choose from, so if one made the list, it already won. Here are 11 Costco snacks ranked from worst to best right now.

Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn

Popcorn is always a great snack, and shoppers claim Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn is better than other brands. “There’s a lot of stuff I buy at Costco for the savings but there’s several things I only buy at Costco because the Kirkland brand is just better. The popcorn is the best you can buy. It a bonus that you get 44 bags for the price of 10 at the grocery store,” one shopper states. The only con? Popcorn rarely fills you up. It’s sort of like eating air.

Kirkland Signature Trail Mix Snack Packs

Kirkland Signature Trail Mix Snack Packs, which come with 28 bags, are a favorite of shoppers. They are pre-portioned and individually wrapped for a snack or meal. “These trail mix packets are ideal for lunch at 320 calories,” says a shopper, adding “they are extremely tasty!” They are a perfect balance of peanuts, raisins, and chocolate, “you know, for when you want to pretend it’s healthy while hunting for the M&Ms. Convenient for hikes, work, or just inhaling five packs in one sitting. 10/10, would delude myself again,” another writes.

RELATED: 11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury



Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt

If you are health-minded and need a protein pick-me-up, Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt is always recommended by health experts. The yogurt is super low calorie and packed with 15 grams of protein per serving. It makes a great breakfast with fruit, granola, a snack, or dessert. You won’t find a better deal than at the warehouse. The only con? Some people don’t like the taste.

Dried Mango

A bag of dried mango is a bargain at Costco compared to other stores. However, it’s addictive. One shopper calls the snack “Fruit crack cocaine.” Another notes you should stock up, because it has a long shelf life. “Not that it needs to last forever, because “it’s fruit so it must be healthy” leads to the whole bag disappearing in 4 days,” they said.

Seaweed

Seaweed is an acquired taste. I can’t stand it, but my daughter is obsessed. The only kind she really likes is the Kirkland Signature. “If you like seaweed, which I hate, the organic seaweed things in the green package are delicious, I’ll eat a whole box of those things,” one person says.

Yoggies

If you are craving something sweet that isn’t totally awful for your health, try Yoggies, sold in little bags at Costco. The yogurt-covered strawberries are a healthy, low-calorie snack when craving sugar. “Yoggies are hella good,” one person says.

Dot’s Seasoned Pretzels

Costco sells snack-sized bags of Dot’s Seasoned Pretzels, another one of my daughter’s favorite snacks. The seasoned pretzel bites have a unique kick. “Addictive!” one shopper says. Again, buying them at Costco is a ton cheaper than other stores.

Peanut Butter Pretzels

Peanut Butter Pretzels, which are salty and satiating as they are filled with peanut butter, come in a large tub and are another must-buy. “Peanut butter pretzels are definitely my favorite,” says one. “Those pretzels have been outlawed at my house because I have zero self control around them and eat them like a hamster stuffing my pouches,” another joked.

Greenridge Naturals Beef Stick

Greenridge Naturals Beef Sticks, sold in the refrigerator/deli aisle, are a great source of protein. Each stick boasts 16 grams of protein and is keto-friendly, making it a great snack and on-the-go fueling food.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perfect Bar Refrigerated Organic Protein Bar, Variety, 12-count

Perfect Bars are the only protein bars I eat and are a great grab-and-go protein source. They must be refrigerated, because they are made with the freshest ingredients. They are way cheaper at the warehouse than anywhere else. The variety pack, which comes with six peanut butter and six chocolate chip refrigerated protein bars, is always in my cart.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites are a crowd-pleaser for anyone craving a sweet snack. One shopper recently declared on Reddit that “these things ought to be illegal. so good. crumble up two, microwave for 15 seconds. throw them in a bowl with some vanilla ice cream, cover with caramel sauce.”