7 Costco Snacks I Bought and Ranked From Worst to Best

Like many people, I tend to visit my local Costco warehouse with a single-minded focus to get in and out as soon as possible. I have a list, I check it twice, I grab what’s needed following a pre-planned route around the store (at least until Costco starts moving stuff around). The problem with this method is you miss out on new items, so for once I decided to slow down and see what’s new in the snack world, and I wasn’t disappointed: There were some absolute gems to be found, all things I had never tried or at least hadn’t seen for years. Here are seven Costco snacks I bought and ranked, from “meh” to “I need to go back and get ten of these”.

Nutty & Fruity Organic Dragon Fruit

This bag of Nutty & Fruity Organic Dragon Fruit is just 14 oz, which makes me feel better about potentially wasting it. This dried snack didn’t really taste like anything which was disappointing, but on the plus side it wasn’t overly sweet. I don’t think this will be a recurring purchase.

Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds

I usually avoid pre-shelled nuts and seeds because they tend to taste stale, but these Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt are tasty and made with just seeds and salt. I love a low-carb snack and this ticks all the boxes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef Jerky

I’m always on the lookout for a tasty new protein stick or jerky and noticed my Costco now has Snake River Farms American Wagyu Beef Jerky. I liked the consistency—not too soft, not too chewy, and while I liked the tamari flavor it got overwhelming after a few pieces. There’s also a hint of sweetness I wasn’t expecting. Not bad, but not sure if I would get it again.

Dots Pretzels

Costco now has the variety pack of Dot’s Homestyle Seasoned Pretzel Twists in convenient little packets containing Original, Parmesan Garlic, and Honey Mustard. I’ve only ever had the original flavor before so the Parm and Honey Mustard are new to me, and they didn’t disappoint. If I don’t hide these from the kids they will disappear immediately.

Tillamook Cracker Cuts

I will take cheese over sweets any day of the week, and the Tillamook Cracker Cuts immediately caught my eye: Each pack contains a tray of Pepper Jack, Medium Cheddar, and Sharp White Cheddar with crackers. I love the portion size and quality of the cheese (Tillamook is goated), and if I could change one thing it would be to have something like Havarti or a Muenster in lieu of one of the cheddars. I will definitely be getting this again.

Catalina Crunch Snack Mix Xtreme Cheddar

The Catalina Crunch Snack Mix Xtreme Cheddar is a new item I was immediately intrigued by (you can’t put “xtreme cheddar” on a package and have me not drifting towards it like a moth to a flame). Surprise, like all the Catalina Crunch products it’s addictively crunchy and delicious and the super-cheesiness made it frankly dangerous. Very easy to overeat, you have been warned.

The Bare Organic Apple Chips in Cinnamon and Crispy Reds are another new item at Costco and I am obsessed. After months of fruitless searching for an alternative to the Trader Joe’s Apple Chip Duo I spotted these in store and grabbed a box hoping for the best. And I’m so glad I did! These individual packets are organic, delicious, one ingredient apart from cinnamon, and a perfect snack for kids and adults alike. I will continue to stock up on these as long as Costco does.