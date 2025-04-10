7 New Costco Snacks That Shoppers Say Are "Too Good to Skip"

Costco is a great resource to shop for everything from eggs to chicken coops. However, it is especially clutch in one of the most fun categories on our shopping list: Snacks. The warehouse always gets the latest and greatest new products for munching and crunching on. Whether you prefer sweet or savory, there are lots of new items that everyone is suddenly talking about. Here are 7 new Costco snacks to throw in your cart now.

Wilde Protein Chips Nashville Hot Flavor

Chips are delicious but usually don't offer a ton of nutritional value. Costco shoppers are going wild (no pun intended) over Wilde Protein Chips Nashville Hot Flavor. Ingredients include chicken breast, egg whites, and chicken bone broth and each serving offers 10 grams protein.. "They were a huge hit in my house," Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds says

Tzatziki Wavy Lays Potato Chips

Tzatziki Wavy Lays Potato Chips have arrived at Costco, and shoppers are excited over the Greek-flavored snack. "These are inspired by flavors from Greece…they're REALLY good! Just $6.29 for the bag," writes Costco Buys. "They are so GOOD!!!" commented another shopper. Some people maintain that other stores carry "Greek ranch flavor" instead.

Skippy Double Peanut Butter Bites

Costco Deals reports that the warehouse just started carrying Skippy Double Peanut Butter Bites "that hits the spot with just the right combination of sweet and savory peanut butter flavor!" she writes. The "sweet-salty-peanut-butter, crunchy" snacks are made with real peanut butter, and are a "family friendly, quick snack" for on the go. "Yummmmmmm," commented one shopper.

Kirkland Signature Mini Muffin Bites

Kirkland Signature Mini Muffin Bites, tiny muffins filled with chocolate chips, have become a quick hit with shoppers. "Kids loved it and it is a solid snack for sure. It reminds me of Panera bread chocolate chip muffin if you ever had it," one shopper commented on a post from Costco Deals. Each bag has four muffins.

Volupta Mango Rice Crisps

If you like dried mango, pick up a Volupta Mango Rice Crisps. The crisps have little chunks of tropical fruit in them. Have you tried mango rice crisps?" Costco Deals asked. "We love love love these," Costco So Obsessed responded.

Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Pineapple Tidbits

Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Pineapple Tidbits are becoming a quick hit in the dried fruit aisle. "RUN don't walk! These are the best I've had in a long time. Amazing alternative for sweet cravings and or candy cravings. Healthy, organic, no sugar added and just tastes so good. I finish a pack in less than a week. Honestly I could finish the pack in one sitting," writes one Redditor. "Thanks for posting. Looked up ingredients; Organic dried pineapple. Thats it = perfect," one person commented. "Yes I was amazed myself. No other ingredient just dehydrated fruit. How have I not seen these before?! They are sweet and tangy and so good," added another.

Havana Alfajor Chocolates

More dessert than snack, Havana Alfajor Chocolates "are incredible," According to Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds. "They're a chocolate dulce de leche snack from Argentina," revealing that a bag retails for $13.99. "Havana alfajores are the best," one follower commented.