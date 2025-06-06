10 Fun Costco Splurges Shoppers Say Changed Their Lives

There are so many must-buy items at Costco, according to the people who shop there. Rotisserie chicken, kosher hot dogs, giant muffins and cakes, and toilet paper-slash-paper towels are just a few essentials. However, there are also some fun, splurge-worthy items that shoppers claim are game-changing. In a Reddit feed, one user posed the question to Costco shoppers: What are some non-essential items that changed your life? Here is what devoted fans had to say.

Bidets Are the Real MVP

While some people walk by the bidets at their local warehouse, others maintain that the toilet attachment is the ultimate game changer. Not only does it work well, but it also helps save money because you don’t have to stock up on so much toilet paper. “Bidet attachment for toilet. Haven’t used toilet paper since,” said u/RussellBrandMyBalls. “Bidet. It’s a game changer,” added u/Prestigious_Switch70. “Bidet is #1 with a bullet,” confirmed u/TsunamiRex. And another, u/jennygirl123, also called it an “Absolute game changer.”

Towel Warmers for Everyday Luxury

Another random bathroom item Costco shoppers can’t get enough of, claiming it transforms their bathroom into a spa? “Towel warmer. Total indulgence and it makes me feel rich every time I use it,” said u/guywhoonlylurks. “It feels so fancy and luxurious,” adds u/El_Chonko_Gato. “My Costco towel warmer makes me feel like I’m in a spa every day,” says u/LurkyTurkeyDay.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Kirkland Signatures Luxe Bed Upgrades People Swear By

Lots of shoppers swear that Kirkland Signature bedding and pillows seriously upgrade their sleeping experience and make their beds feel like a 5-star hotel. “I splurged on the Kirkland Signature sheets, and I’m never going back. Softest sheets I’ve ever owned,” says u/BirdMom420. “The Kirkland Signature sheets. I sleep better, honestly,” agrees u/dumplingenthusiast. Also, the Kirkland Signature Cooling Pillows are another great bed splurge. “I’ve recommended them to so many people,” said u/lifehaxer.

Kitchen Tools That Changed the Game

Costco is the place to shop for kitchen tools and small gadgets to improve your cooking game significantly. “Instapot. Hands down. Changed how I cook and how often I cook,” says u/SheeplessKnights. “Cast iron pan. $30, and I use it almost every day,” maintains u/Justbrowsingnowthanks. Another favorite? “My Ninja blender from Costco. Makes smoothies in like 10 seconds and changed breakfast for me,” says u/NoSoup4YouToday. Several people also mentioned the Food saver vacuum sealer. “Helps me save money and waste less,” says u/CompostEnthusiast.

Noise-Canceling Headphones for Peace and Focus

Noise-cancelling headphones were another splurge-worthy purchase, according to many shoppers. “My Sony noise-canceling headphones. They’re not fancy but they help me focus,” says u/midnight_lamp. “Costco’s house brand headphones. Surprisingly good, and I use them all day,” added u/jadedsloth. “Working from home? Noise canceling headphones = sanity saver,” u/WFAWFH chimed in. Right now, get $100 off Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones, bringing the price down to $219.99.

Lighting and Lamps for Better Vibes

Costco sells a variety of lighting and lamps, some of which offer surprising health benefits. “Sunrise alarm clock. Wakes me up gently and I feel way less groggy,” says u/TheWokeYolk. Another recommends the Himalayan salt lamp. “Don’t know if it’s placebo but it chills me out,” writes u/BobaStan. And, regular lamps just add some ambiance. “Costco floor lamp with three settings. Makes my place feel cozy,” says u/hipsterella.

Pantry or Fridge Staples That Feel Like a Treat

There are also some inexpensive but gourmet food finds that will have you eating like a King or Queen on a budget. “That giant block of Parmigiano Reggiano from Costco. Changed pasta forever,” says u/PastaIsLife. Costco smoked salmon is another favorite. “Makes me feel fancy during breakfast,” says u/ToastAndLox. “The big jar of marinated artichokes” is another must-buy. “Add to anything, tastes gourmet,” says u/SnackQueenRealness.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Comfort Slippers and Cozy Finds

There are a few items at Costco that will make your life a little more cozy, including Costco slippers. “I’ve bought 3 pairs over the years. I wear them every day,” says u/SlipperFiend. “Memory foam bath mat. My feet thank me every morning,” adds u/NoToColdTile. “Heated blanket from Costco. Total game changer for cold nights,” a third, u/cozycryptid, chimes in.

Handcarts and Rolling Storage for Apartment Life

“If you’re on the first floor or have an elevator, either the Cosco handcart or one of the folding carts. Both around that price. Makes moving furniture or groceries much easier,” one user maintains. “The Cosco handcart. I live in an apartment and this makes hauling groceries easy,” adds u/RollWithIt2025. “Folding cart from Costco. Saved my back and many trips from the car,” a third u/ElevatorPlease, says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Toothbrush Upgrades That Feel Like Tech Gadgets

Costco is also a great place to upgrade your smile. “My electric toothbrush. Not even the fanciest one, but I feel cleaner and it’s way easier,” says u/GumChampion. “Sonicare toothbrush. Found it at Costco on sale. Love it,” agrees u/MintyMouthMode. “Honestly, the Quip toothbrush. So satisfying,” a third, u/TravelBidet, suggests.