7 Costco Items I Always Buy Every June as an Expert

The first official day of summer isn’t for a few weeks. However, in my opinion, summer starts on Memorial Day and is in full effect by June 1. As a Costco expert, I am well educated on the best items sold at the warehouse for every season. Currently, I am stocking up on some warm-weather favorites at Costco, shopping all their departments before the best items and deals disappear. Here are 7 Costco items I buy every June for summer.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke is a splurge worth making, especially if you are hosting any sort of a fiesta. Made with real cane sugar and packaged in a bottle, there’s no denying that it tastes significantly better than the American version and is more enjoyable to drink. Costco has the best deal in town on all Mexican sodas. Currently, there is also a Sprite option, and some stores have a variety pack. Expect to pay about $36 for a 24-pack.

Sunberry Farms Organic Guava Nectar

I’ve gotten my kids hooked on Sunberry Farms Organic Guava Nectar. The tropical juice comes in a large 128-ounce jug. They drink it straight out of the glass. However, I also use it in their smoothies, and the delicious fruity taste masks all the spinach I hide in there. Adults can use it for cocktails as well.

Bachan’s Japanese Barbecue Sauce

During the summer, we grill a lot of meat. However, I get bored with the regular old BBQ-style meats. I love marinating everything from chicken to steak with Bachan’s Japanese Barbeque Sauce, which has amassed a cult following amongst Costco shoppers. It’s so good, entire Reddit feeds are devoted to it. “quick and easy teriyaki salmon dinner using the bachans bbq sauce. It’s sweet and salty with gingery flavors, pairs super well with some Costco salmon!” one person wrote. “I use it like salad dressing or as a veggie dip pretty much every single day,” another added. Another offered a pro-tip: “Mix it w/ mayo for a thicker creamy dipping sauce,” they suggested.

Plants and Gardening Supplies

Every spring and summer, I hit the Costco garden department before I step foot in a plant store. While the warehouse’s selection of shrubs, plants, fertilizer, and everything else you need for your yard and garden is more limited than a full-fledged nursery or plant store, the prices are unbeatable. For example, every season, at least one of my Knock Out Roses plants ends up dead. Costco sells them for way less than any other stores I have seen them at. You can even order them online, but warehouse prices are always better.

Chlorine Tabs and Pool Shock

Costco is a great place to buy pool shock and chlorine tablets if you want to save money. However, you have to plan ahead. By mid-summer, most stores are sold out of all pool products. “I use HTH Shock on a weekly basis to shock my pool. It quickly raises my chlorine level and works wonders in turning green pools blue again without raising my CYA,” one reviewer writes about HTH Shock. “Great product. Cheaper than the local pool supply store,” confirms another. “I have used this product for several years. Costco’s price beats other sellers. I usually buy it in store, but this year’s hot weather made me go through it more quickly than usual. It was now out of stock at my local Costco, so I ordered it online and it was delivered to my door in a matter of days,” another adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar

My kids will be home for the summer starting this week, so I’m going to stock up on easy-to-prepare lunches for them. Amylu makes some of the best easy proteins on the planet, including Amylu Organic Chicken Burger with Caramelized Onion and Aged White Cheddar pre-cooked burgers. They are pre-cooked chicken burgers that are delicious and perfect for grilling, pan-frying, air-frying, or simply heating in the microwave. I really like cutting them up and adding them to a salad for lunch.

Island Way 48oz Variety 12-Pack

TikTok viral Island Way sorbets are another favorite Costco item. My kids love eating them for dessert, and they also make an excellent item for parties and entertaining. The sorbet is delicious, and each serving is presented in a unique, natural fruit shell, so no bowl is needed. Costco has just restocked a new 48oz Variety 12-Pack, featuring three of each flavor: Heavenly Coconut, Red Berry, Ruby Grapefruit, Passionate Mango, and Zesty Pomegranate.