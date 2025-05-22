Summer is almost here, which means different strokes for different folks. For me, it usually triggers a change in my eating habits. During the winter, I crave warm and hearty comfort foods. But once the temperature increases, I gravitate toward fruity, crispy, lighter, and colder foods. My snacking habits also shift. Luckily, Costco seasonally changes up their offerings, even with snacks and desserts. Here are 7 Costco snacks shoppers say are perfect for this summer.

Stellar Pretzle Braids Maui Monk

Maui onion is definitely a summer vibe. Stellar Pretzle Braids Maui Monk – the same ones people go wild over on Southwest flights – are seasoned with the delicious onion flavor and also monkfruit. “These are the best pretzels!!!” declares Costco Hot Finds. “Oh my gosh YUM,” adds a follower. “OMGGGGGG MY FAVORITE,” commented another.

Sargento Fun Balanced Breaks

Sargento Fun Balanced Breaks are great snack packs for summer, whether you are young or young at heart. “Sargento Fun Balanced Breaks at Costco! These include mini chips ahoy or honey teddy grahams with mixed fruits and cheese! Perfect on-the-go snack for the kiddos! 😍 ($9.99 for 8)” Costco Buys shared. “My entire family loves these,” one person commented.

Phonomenal Foods Ripened Jackfruit Crisps

Phonomenal Foods Ripened Jackfruit Crisps are another new, healthy snack that shoppers say you should try. “I think these are great and the texture changes feels pretty slow to me and not unpleasant. Different strokes. I will say, it initially has an odd aroma but ends up tasting great to me,” one shopper writes. “Tastes like it’s freeze dried,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Late July Mexican Street Corn Chips

Costco Does It Again recently shared that Late July Mexican Street Corn chips had arrived. “These are incredible!! Mexican Street Corn Chips!” she writes. “They are fantastic!!” agrees another shopper. The chips are non-GMO, made with organic yellow corn, and gluten-free.

Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Pineapple Tidbits

Kirkland Signature Organic Dried Pineapple Tidbits are a perfect summer treat. “RUN don’t walk! These are the best I’ve perfect for had in a long time. Amazing alternative for sweet cravings and or candy cravings. Healthy, organic, no sugar added and just tastes so good. I finish a pack in less than a week. Honestly I could finish the pack in one sitting,” writes one Redditor. “Thanks for posting. Looked up ingredients; Organic dried pineapple. Thats it = perfect,” one person commented. “Yes I was amazed myself. No other ingredient just dehydrated fruit. How have I not seen these before?! They are sweet and tangy and so good,” added another.

Volupta Mango Rice Crisps

Another great dried fruit snack? Volupta Mango Rice Crisps. The crisps have little chunks of tropical fruit in them. Have you tried mango rice crisps?” Costco Deals asked. “We love love love these,” Costco So Obsessed responded.

Wilde Protein Chips Nashville Hot Flavor

Wilde Protein Chips Nashville Hot Flavor are a delicious, crunchy, and savory treat that offers a dose of protein. Ingredients include chicken breast, egg whites, and chicken bone broth and each serving provides 10 grams of protein.. “They were a huge hit in my house,” Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds says.