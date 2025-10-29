The Costco “Treasure Hunt” is one of the ways the warehouse keeps members coming back for more. In addition to offering the lowest prices on the highest-quality goods, it incentivizes customers to discover new products with the weekly “treasure hunt.” The warehouse selects the biggest weekly treasures, ranging from hot new products to sensational deals, sending an email and listing them on the website. Here are 11 Costco Treasure Hunt finds shoppers can’t miss this week.

Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker

Gourmia 2 Quart Automatic Soft Serve Ice Cream and Frozen Drink Maker, $199.99, has become a quick hit with shoppers. “I’ve really enjoyed using the Gourmia Soft Serve and Frozen Drink Maker. What I like most is that you don’t have to freeze a bowl the night before it cools on its own, and in about half an hour you’ve got soft serve, slushies, or even a milkshake. The texture control is cool because everyone in my family likes their ice cream a little different. The built-in topping dispenser is fun for adding sprinkles or fudge, and cleanup is surprisingly easy. It’s not something I use every single day, but when I do, it makes dessert feel special,” one says.

Hershey’s Variety Pack

Hershey’s Variety Pack, 30-count, is $6.80 off just in time for Halloween. It comes with 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Almonds, 6 Kit Kat Wafer Bars, and 10 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. “I bought these for Halloween this year, because I wanted to be the cool house on the street, and that I was! The kids loved the fact that I had full size candy bars; not like my cheap-o neighbor Hope, whom buys the cheap hard candy that no one’s ever heard of or enjoys…. And you really can’t beat the price, I mean, isn’t that the whole point of Costco: wholesale that is a bang for your buck?” a shopper says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ninja Deluxe Blender and Kitchen System

The Ninja Deluxe Kitchen System is a food processing system that does everything from making smoothies to chopping, slicing, and grating veggies. The multi-tasking gadget is featured as a treasure hunt find; you can get it for $139.99.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 will surely be one of the hottest games of the holiday season. Costco has it available for $64.99. You can also get the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle for $524.99.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels are always a good deal at Costco. However, they are on sale this month. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent, and the 12-pack is an additional $5.60 off this month.

Kirkland Signature Diapers and Wipes

Kirkland Signature Diapers and also Wipes are big money-savers at Costco. Both are treasure hunt items this week. “Currently using Kirkland wipes and diapers with my baby and they’re better than anything else we tried,” one shopper says. “Same, on baby 2. We only buy Kirkland diapers and wipes now. So few blowouts,” another person on Reddit agrees. “I’ve been a nanny for over 10 years and have had multiple nanny kids use Kirkland brand diapers and wipes- they’re great! The wipes are very gentle and friendly to sensitive or eczema prone skin and the diapers fit well and can hold a long nap in without leaking,” a third says.

Northern Wild Chef’s Blend Cultivated Mushrooms

If you enjoy gourmet mushrooms, you won’t want to miss this treasure. Northern Wild Chef’s Blend Cultivated Mushrooms, King Oyster, Maitake, French Horn are on the website, available in 3 lbs for $89.99 or 5 lbs for $119.99. Each box includes three types of mushrooms, the French Horn, Maitake, and the Brown Hon-shimeji Mushroom. https://www.costco.com/p/-/northern-wild-chefs-blend-cultivated-mushrooms-king-oyster-maitake-french-horn-3-lbs-or-5-lbs/4000405233

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 3301cdw Wireless All-in-One Printer

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 3301cdw Wireless All-in-One Printer is another find this week, $110 off, bringing the price down to $389.99. “This is the best printer I have ever owned!” a shopper writes. ” It is rock solid, fast, and professional. It also (finally!) maintains it’s WiFi connection without ever dropping. I love this printer!”

Narwal FREO Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop with Accessory Pack Bundle

Narwal FREO Z Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop with Accessory Pack Bundle is another must-buy, $949.99. “This has been game changer for us! We have a golden retriever and 2 cats. It has helped us so much! I have had other robot vacuums and this one is superior!” writes a shopper.

Catry Pasadena 54 inch Cat Tree

Shopping for a holiday gift for your cat? This Catry Pasadena 54-inch Cat Tree, with five levels and a condo, is purrfect. Get it for $79.99, $20 off retail. “This cat tree has exceeded all my expectations! My cat loves it – check out the pics. She’s slept on every level. I love the clean lines and cream color,” writes a shopper. “This is the best made cat tree I’ve ever ordered. Quality materials use. Both of my cats love it and it’s obvious when compared to their last tree how much more they like this one.”

Spyder Men’s Full Zip Jacket

The Spyder Men’s Full Zip Jacket is $5 off, bringing the price down to $24.99 in the warehouse. It comes in many color options, grey, blue, and black, and sizes small through 3x. “Jacket is good quality, and it fits well,” writes a shopper. “Fantastic bargain for Spyder,” adds another. “He LOVES this so much, comfy, warm, looks sharp.”