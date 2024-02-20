Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough of the This 'Dangerous' Snack

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're searching for grocery list inspiration, there's no better place to look than to the shoppers themselves. For Costco members seeking a sweet snack, there's one item that has been generating recent buzz among customers: Turtle Chips.

Sold under the brand Orion, this Korean snack features four crunchy layers that resemble a turtle's shell, presenting a texture similar to Bugles, the cone-shaped corn snack. The product line features a range of flavors, and Costco currently offers the chocolate churro variety.

Across Reddit, shoppers have been creating posts dedicated to this item, with one customer recently starting a thread entitled "Whoever said not to get them, you were probably right." The user added, "I'm about to eat the whole bag."

RELATED: 25 Best New Costco Snacks to Try in 2024, According to Shoppers

The Reddit thread has since racked up nearly 140 comments, with numerous Costco customers sharing similar sentiments about the turtle shell-shaped snack.

"Yup ate half a bag in one sitting. These are dangerous," one Reddit user wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"They're SO good," another one added. "I keep eating them with a glass of milk and I'm so tempted to just pour them into a bowl and eat it like cereal."

Other shoppers have described these chips as "big Cocoa Puffs" and "big chocolatey Cinnamon Toast Crunch."

Meanwhile, several Redditors expressed their preference for other Turtle Chip flavors, such as vanilla, corn soup, seaweed, and spicy. As multiple people pointed out, customers can purchase these other options at Asian grocery stores like H Mart.

RELATED: 12 Best Winter Bakery Items at Costco Right Now

The chocolate churro-flavored Turtle Chips aren't the only sweet snacks at Costco that have been sparking notable customer commentary. Over the past month, Costco shoppers have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on Reese's Frozen Fruit Banana Slices, with the item eliciting both positive and negative reviews.

Available in 1.25-pound bags, this product consists of frozen bananas covered in milk chocolate and Reese's peanut butter chips. The item made its official debut at Walmart last fall as part of Hershey's chocolate-covered frozen fruit line, which includes three other products.